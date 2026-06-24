The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it will decentralise coaching education across the country, allowing coaches to access certification programmes within their states and local communities rather than travelling to Abuja.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau made the announcement on Wednesday in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the CAF B-Licence Refresher Course organised by the federation.

The initiative, according to Mr Gusau, is part of the federation’s broader efforts to strengthen grassroots football development and improve access to coaching education nationwide.

He said the federation now has sufficient qualified instructors to conduct CAF B coaching courses in states, zones and local government areas, thereby reducing the burden on coaches who previously had to travel to the Federal Capital Territory for training.

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“You can be in your state, and the course will be at your doorstep. We need to educate our grassroots coaches. That is the way to go for holistic development of the game,” he said.

The NFF president noted that coaching education in the country has witnessed considerable progress since the current administration assumed office.

“When we came in, the situation was not particularly great for coaching education. I believe you can all attest to the fact that significant progress has been made in this area, with the numerous courses we have had and our country’s return to the CAF A-License convention,” he said.

He added that the federation would continue to provide the necessary support structures for coaches and players to develop.

The CAF B-Licence Refresher Course, which ended on Wednesday, lasted four days and brought together 50 coaches in two separate streams.

The programme forms part of the NFF’s efforts to align coaching standards in Nigeria with modern football requirements and the guidelines of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Certificate concerns

Mr Gusau also addressed concerns surrounding coaches who completed the CAF B course several years ago but have yet to receive their certificates.

He assured participants that the federation is engaging with CAF to resolve the issue.

“He assured all participants that the Federation is working closely with CAF to ensure every eligible coach receives their certificate.”

The NFF president further stressed that football coaching has become increasingly technical and scientific, making continuous education essential for coaches at every level.

He said modern football requires coaches to stay up to date with current methodologies and evolving trends in the game.

While noting that participation in the CAF A-License programme would remain limited due to CAF regulations, he pledged that the federation would ensure coaches at all levels benefit from ongoing educational opportunities.

Key officials attend the ceremony.

The closing ceremony attracted several football administrators and technical experts, including NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, who also served as an instructor.

Others in attendance were NFF Technical Director Augustine Eguavoen, Head of Coaching Education Terry Eguaoje, Director of Media and Communications Ademola Olajire, Coach Abdulrafiu Yusuf and President of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Ladan Bosso.

The federation believes that expanding coaching education beyond Abuja will help strengthen grassroots football structures and improve technical development across the country.