Davidhall International College of Lagos and Ado Grammar School, Ekiti State, have emerged champions of the Western Conference of the 26th MILO Basketball Championship, sealing the final qualification spots for the national finals.

The Western Conference, which concluded the regional phase of this year’s championship, saw schools from across the region compete for places at the national finals scheduled for 2 July at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Ado Grammar School claimed the girls’ title after a hard-fought 53–49 victory over Lanreleke Academy of Osun State. The triumph marks the Ekiti school’s first-ever qualification for the national finals.

In the boys’ category, Davidhall International College edged God’s Blessings Comprehensive College of Oyo State 82–81 in a thrilling contest to emerge champions and secure their place at the national championship.

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The competition, which MILO has organised for 26 years, continues to serve as a platform for discovering young talents while promoting discipline, teamwork and leadership through sports.

According to organisers, more than 13,000 schools applied to participate in this year’s championship, highlighting the tournament’s growing reach and popularity across the country.

Speaking at the event, Category Manager for MILO at Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah, reiterated the company’s commitment to youth development through sports.

“At MILO, we believe that sport is one of the most powerful tools for shaping character and building future leaders. Through the Basketball Championship, we continue to provide young people with opportunities to develop discipline, resilience, teamwork and determination, qualities that will serve them well beyond the court’’

Individual performances also stood out during the competition.

For the girls, Miracle Akinola of Ado Grammar School was named the Most Valuable Player after scoring 22 points to inspire her team’s victory. Wearing jersey number 10, she accounted for nearly half of her side’s total points in the final.

In the boys’ category, Emmanuel Saleh of Davidhall International College emerged as the Most Valuable Player. The player, who wore jersey number seven, contributed 19 points and played a decisive role in his school’s one-point victory.

The event attracted officials from the Oyo State Ministry of Education, as well as representatives of the Nigeria School Sport Federation, the National Council on School Sport, and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The completion of the Western Conference concludes the regional stage of the 26th MILO Basketball Championship.

Earlier conferences had already produced Government Secondary School, Zing, Taraba State, and Family Support Programme Secondary School, Katsina State, as winners of the Savannah Conference in the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively.

Government Secondary School, Gboko, Benue State, and Father O’Connell Science College, Niger State, emerged champions in the Central Conference, while St. Jude Girls Secondary School, Bayelsa State, and King Amakree Academy, Rivers State, won the Atlantic Conference titles.

With all regional champions now confirmed, attention shifts to Lagos, where the country’s best school teams will compete for national honours at the championship finals in July.