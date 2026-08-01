As Ogori prepares to celebrate its New Year on Thursday, 6 August, the second Ebina, this article examines the indigenous four-day calendar through which generations of our people have reckoned with time, organised economic life and coordinated communal obligations. Beyond the annual celebration and the much-anticipated Ewe-eji market, the Ogori New Year offers an important window into an indigenous knowledge system that has survived alongside the Gregorian calendar and deserves deliberate documentation and transmission to future generations.

Introduction

Across Africa, communities developed indigenous systems for measuring time and organising social and economic life long before the widespread adoption of the Gregorian calendar. These systems emerged from the lived realities of the societies that created them and reflected their understanding of seasons, agriculture, commerce, communal obligations and the recurring rhythms of collective existence. In Ogori, we maintain such a system, structured around a four-day week that continues to shape markets, ceremonies and communal life. The annual Ogori New Year, observed on the second Ebina in the Gregorian month of August, remains one of its most visible expressions and presents an important opportunity for cultural reflection, education and documentation.

It is against this background that the Communications Directorate of the Ogori Descendants Union, ODU, has adopted “Counting Time the Ogori Way” as the theme for its 2026 Ogori New Year publicity campaign. The theme seeks to move the conversation beyond the announcement of a date towards a fuller understanding of the indigenous system by which generations of our people reckoned time. To count time the Ogori way is not simply to attach indigenous names to days; it is to encounter a distinct architecture of time in which commerce, communal obligations and social participation are ordered within a recurring cycle.

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The Indigenous Ogori Week: Ebina, Ofaji, Onumeji and Okoto

At the heart of our traditional system of reckoning time is a four-day week comprising Ebina, Ofaji, Onumeji and Okoto, occurring continuously in that sequence. Of these four days, Ebina and Onumeji are market days, while Ofaji and Okoto are non-market days. This distinction is fundamental to understanding the indigenous Ogori calendar because the days are more than simple markers of the passage of time; they form part of a larger structure for organising communal life. In a society in which markets provide essential opportunities for farmers to sell produce, traders to exchange goods and households to obtain necessities, the regular recurrence of designated market days creates predictability and order. Economic activities can be planned around a cycle understood by the entire community, enabling production, movement, exchange and other obligations to be coordinated accordingly.

The usefulness of this system rests upon shared knowledge. The significance of Ebina as a market day, for example, depends upon the collective expectation that traders and buyers will gather on that day. In this sense, the calendar establishes a common temporal order through which members of the community can anticipate one another’s activities and organise their own. It therefore serves not merely as a method of counting days but as a framework for collective coordination, demonstrating how an apparently simple calendar can carry within it a sophisticated system for ordering social and economic life.

Market Days and the Organisation of Communal Life

One of the clearest illustrations of this relationship between time and economic organisation is the practice of not holding weddings and burials on Ebina and Onumeji. This should not be mistaken for a taboo or religious prohibition. The reasoning is practical: major social events would interfere with the seamless conduct of economic activities. In a close-knit communal society such as ours, a wedding or burial is rarely a private affair involving only an immediate family. Such occasions mobilise extended families, neighbours, friends and significant sections of the community. Scheduling them on market days would therefore create a direct conflict between social obligation and economic necessity, compelling people to choose between participating in an important communal event and attending to their livelihoods.

By leaving Ofaji and Okoto available for major social obligations, the community developed an effective mechanism for managing competing demands on communal time. Markets could operate without the disruption caused by major ceremonies, while weddings and burials could receive the participation expected of the community. Viewed through a contemporary lens, this may be understood as a form of indigenous economic governance and social coordination, maintained not through written legislation or administrative enforcement but through collective understanding and convention.

The practice also cautions against interpreting every indigenous restriction through the language of taboo or superstition. Some customs are practical responses to identifiable social and economic needs. The protection of Ebina and Onumeji from major ceremonies reflects an underlying logic of efficiency, cooperation and communal responsibility, illustrating how our people developed social conventions that enabled economic and communal life to coexist without unnecessary competition.

When Two Calendars Meet: Locating the Ogori New Year

It is within this four-day temporal structure that the Ogori New Year must be understood. The New Year is celebrated on the second Ebina in the Gregorian month of August, a description that brings two systems of timekeeping into a single expression. August belongs to the Gregorian calendar, while Ebina belongs to our indigenous calendar. In 2026, the second Ebina in August falls on Thursday, August 6. Because the four-day Ogori cycle and the seven-day Gregorian week do not correspond directly, the Gregorian date of the New Year changes from year to year.

The enduring cultural reference point is therefore not August 6 or any other permanently fixed Gregorian date; it is the second Ebina in August. The expression itself represents a meeting between two temporal systems, allowing us to locate our indigenous reckoning of time within the globally dominant calendar without surrendering the cultural reference point by which the occasion is determined. We may conduct contemporary life according to Monday through Sunday and recognise January 1 as the beginning of the Gregorian year while simultaneously observing the second Ebina in August as the beginning of our own New Year. These systems need not be in conflict. Their coexistence demonstrates that participation in modern life does not require the abandonment of indigenous knowledge.

This is one of the quieter but significant ways in which culture survives. Cultural continuity is not sustained only through festivals, costumes, dances and ceremonies; it also resides in language, concepts and systems of thought. Every time we identify a day as Ebina, Ofaji, Onumeji or Okoto, we invoke an indigenous framework for understanding time and keep alive a vocabulary through which generations before us organised their world.

The Ogori New Year and the Renewal of Communal Time

New Year celebrations across human societies are fundamentally concerned with renewal. Although calendars differ and the practices through which transitions are marked vary, communities have always found ways to acknowledge the completion of one cycle and the commencement of another. The Ogori New Year belongs within this universal human tradition while retaining its distinctly indigenous character. Its observance on the second Ebina in August is a moment at which we recognise another transition in our cultural reckoning of time and reconnect with a system inherited from earlier generations.

This significance extends beyond greetings and celebration. When we mark the New Year according to an inherited system, we participate in a conversation between past and present. This is particularly important at a time when migration, urbanisation and changing patterns of life have increased the distance between many younger Ogori people and aspects of their cultural heritage. For those raised outside the community, Monday through Sunday may be considerably more familiar than Ebina, Ofaji, Onumeji and Okoto. The New Year therefore provides an opportunity to reconnect celebration with knowledge, ensuring that what survives is not merely an annual date but an understanding of the cultural system from which that date derives its meaning.

Ewe-eji: The Market of the New Year

A key highlight of the Ogori New Year is Ewe-eji, also commonly rendered as Eweji, the annual market associated with the celebration. Ewe-eji occupies a distinctive place in our cultural life because it is known as a market at which people can purchase goods at prices cheaper than those ordinarily obtainable. This expectation of affordability has made it an anticipated feature of the New Year period. Yet Ewe-eji should not be understood merely as a discount market. Within a culture whose four-day calendar itself assigns a prominent place to market activity, the presence of a special annual market as a major feature of the New Year further illustrates the relationship between time, commerce and communal life.

Traditional markets also perform functions beyond buying and selling. They are spaces of encounter and social interaction, bringing together producers and consumers, relatives and acquaintances, residents and visitors. Ewe-eji consequently combines the economic and social dimensions of the New Year. Its association with cheaper prices also gives it an important communal character, ensuring that affordability remains central to the experience of the market.

There is considerable potential to strengthen Ewe-eji as an engine of local economic activity by creating greater opportunities for farmers, traders, artisans, food processors and other local producers. Such development, however, must preserve its defining identity. Ewe-eji should not become an expensive commercial exhibition that carries a traditional name while excluding the ordinary people whose participation gives the institution its meaning. Any effort to expand its reach, improve its organisation or promote it beyond Ogori should preserve its promise of affordability and accessibility while increasing the economic opportunities it creates for the community.

Time as an Economic and Social Institution

The relationship between the four-day week, the protection of market days and the prominence of Ewe-eji invites a broader consideration of time as an economic and social institution. Modern societies organise economic activity through collectively recognised calendars, working days, weekends, trading periods and public holidays. The underlying principle is that economic coordination requires a shared understanding of time. The traditional Ogori calendar operates according to the same fundamental logic within its own cultural context. Ebina and Onumeji provide regular points for market activity, while the organisation of major ceremonies around the cycle helps prevent unnecessary competition between economic and social obligations.

Its sophistication lies precisely in its simplicity. The system addresses the complex problem of coordinating communal life through a recurring rhythm collectively understood by the community. It therefore challenges the assumption that effective social institutions must necessarily be written, bureaucratic or administered through formal structures. Indigenous societies have long developed conventions capable of performing regulatory functions through shared knowledge and collective compliance, and the Ogori calendar offers a compelling example.

Importantly, this is not merely a historical system preserved in cultural memory. The terminology of the four-day cycle and its influence on communal scheduling remain recognisable in contemporary Ogori life. The challenge is therefore not only to understand what the calendar meant to previous generations but to document what remains, understand how it continues to function and ensure that the knowledge required to interpret it is not lost.

Indigenous Knowledge and the Urgency of Documentation

The Ogori New Year is an entry point into a larger indigenous knowledge system whose full dimensions deserve systematic documentation. Questions remain that should be explored through oral history and scholarly inquiry: how was the annual cycle traditionally calculated beyond the recurring four-day week? How was knowledge of the calendar transmitted across generations? How did it interact with agricultural seasons and other aspects of economic life? What other communal activities were organised according to particular days? What is the historical relationship between the New Year and Ewe-eji, and how has the market evolved over time? These questions should be investigated through deliberate engagement with elders, traditional institutions, families and other custodians of Ogori cultural knowledge rather than answered through convenient assumptions.

For relatively small cultural communities such as ours, indigenous knowledge can disappear quietly. An elder may die without being interviewed, a word may remain in use after its deeper meaning has been forgotten, or younger generations may inherit the performance of a tradition without understanding the knowledge that originally gave it coherence. Oral tradition has sustained our people across generations and remains invaluable, but migration, urbanisation, declining everyday use of indigenous languages and increasing distance from traditional institutions make deliberate documentation more urgent. The task before us is therefore not simply to celebrate what we inherited but to record, interrogate and transmit it.

That documentation must also be intellectually disciplined. The desire to preserve culture should never become an excuse to embellish it. Where historical knowledge is uncertain, uncertainty should be acknowledged; where accounts differ, those variations should be recorded rather than forced into artificial consensus. The objective is not to manufacture a perfect or romanticised past but to preserve, as faithfully as possible, the knowledge, memories and institutions through which generations of our people understood themselves.

Counting Time as an Act of Cultural Memory

The adoption of “Counting Time the Ogori Way” by the ODU Communications Directorate as the theme for the 2026 Ogori New Year publicity campaign is significant precisely because it creates an opportunity to use communication as an instrument of cultural education. It invites us, particularly our younger generations, to move beyond knowing the names Ebina, Ofaji, Onumeji and Okoto towards understanding the system within which those names have meaning. A child who knows that Ebina is a market day has acquired information; one who understands how the four-day calendar helps coordinate commerce and communal obligations has acquired cultural knowledge.

This creates a responsibility that extends beyond a single publicity campaign. Elders who retain deeper knowledge of the system should be recorded, oral accounts preserved and cultural materials made accessible to future generations. Schools, families, community organisations and the Ogori Descendants Union can encourage intergenerational conversations and produce educational content around Ogori knowledge systems. Digital technology also provides opportunities to record interviews, preserve archives and make cultural knowledge accessible to Ogori people across the world. The strategic question is no longer whether modernity will affect our culture, because it already has; it is whether we can deliberately use the tools available to us to preserve what should endure.

Conclusion: When We Count Our Own Time

On Thursday, August 6, 2026, the second Ebina in August will once again mark our New Year. Ewe-eji will remain an important highlight of the celebration and another cultural cycle will begin. Yet beneath the visible festivities lies a deeper inheritance: a framework through which generations of our people organised time, protected economic activity and reconciled the demands of livelihood with the obligations of community. Ebina, Ofaji, Onumeji and Okoto are therefore more than the names of four recurring days; together, they represent an indigenous architecture of time and a distinctive way of organising communal life.

Our responsibility is to ensure that this knowledge does not survive merely as fragments. If future generations know only that the Ogori New Year fell on August 6 in 2026, they will possess a date. If they understand why it fell on that date, how the four-day week operates, why market days are protected from major ceremonies and how Ewe-eji fits within our economic and cultural life, they will possess something far more valuable: an understanding of how their forebears conceived and organised their world.

This is the deeper purpose behind “Counting Time the Ogori Way.” The campaign invites us to look beyond the date of the New Year and rediscover the knowledge embedded within it. When we remember how our forebears counted their days, we preserve more than a calendar; we preserve an intellectual inheritance, a record of social organisation and a distinct way of locating ourselves within the passage of time. As we mark another New Year, the occasion should therefore be both a celebration and a remembering, a moment to honour what has endured, recover what risks being lost and pass forward what must not disappear. For when we count time the Ogori way, we are doing more than counting days. We are remembering who we are.

Tanimu. Oyoyo akada tayen.

Petra Akinti Onyegbule is the vice president of the Ogori Descendants Union (ODU) and a strategic communications and public affairs professional with nearly two decades of experience spanning media, governance, advocacy and corporate communications.

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