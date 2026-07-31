Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has accepted responsibility for Nigeria’s stunning defeat to Malawi in their opening match of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), insisting the reigning champions remain united and determined to revive their title defence.

The Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper made the admission in a post on her X account on Thursday, two days after Nigeria suffered a shocking 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi in their Group C opener.

Reflecting on the disappointing result, the 25-year-old admitted the loss was painful but stressed that the team would not allow the setback to define their campaign.

“This one really hurts. Not the result we wanted, but the fight was real. Left it all on the field, but wasn’t enough to get the three points,” Nnadozie wrote.

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The Super Falcons goalkeeper also acknowledged the team’s shortcomings, taking collective responsibility for the performance against a spirited Malawian side.

“We take full responsibility for our performance against a very tough opponent. Falls hurt, but we do not stay down.

“Proud of this team”

Nigeria’s quest for a record-extending 11th WAFCON title got off to the worst possible start after the defending champions were stunned by the Scorchers in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Malawi’s victory was inspired by the outstanding Chawinga sisters, with Temwa Chawinga scoring twice and captain Tabitha Chawinga adding the other goal to secure a famous win for the tournament debutants.

The Super Falcons mounted a late comeback after captain Rasheedat Ajibade converted a stoppage-time penalty before substitute Uchenna Kanu added another goal deep into added time, but the rally came too late to rescue a point.

The defeat leaves Nigeria third in Group C without a point, behind leaders Zambia and second-placed Malawi, who both won their opening fixtures.

The result has piled pressure on Coach Justin Madugu’s side ahead of Saturday’s crucial showdown against Zambia, a match the 10-time African champions must navigate successfully to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Nigeria will conclude their group campaign against Egypt on Wednesday 5, August as the Super Falcons look to recover from their disappointing start and reignite their bid to retain the continental crown.

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