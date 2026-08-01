Nigeria’s Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu has declared Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations clash against Zambia a “must-win” encounter, insisting the 10-time WAFCON champions have put the disappointment of their opening defeat to Malawi behind them and are fully focused on rescuing their title defence.

The defending champions were rocked by a stunning 3-2 loss to tournament debutants Malawi in their Group C opener, a result that not only ended Nigeria’s unbeaten record against WAFCON debutants but also left the Super Falcons with little room for error heading into their second group match.

With Zambia arriving on the back of an emphatic 6 nil massacre of Egypt, Madugu admitted his side are aware of the scale of the challenge, but stressed that the mood within the Nigerian camp has improved considerably.

“The feeling is good, everyone is looking very bright. We have put behind us the disappointment of the last game. We are looking forward to the game against Zambia,” Madugu said at the pre-match press briefing.

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“We are aware that Zambia’s confidence will be boosted by their victory over Egypt. We will also not want to approach the game in a manner that suggests we cannot be beaten.

“We know what is at stake, it is a must-win game.”

The pressure on Madugu has intensified since Tuesday’s defeat, with many questioning his tactical decisions and team selection after Nigeria surrendered their opening fixture despite entering the tournament as favourites.

However, the 62-year-old remains unfazed by the criticism, arguing that one disappointing result should not overshadow the work he has done with the Super Falcons.

“They are questioning my technical and tactical ability because we lost a game. But was the Malawi game the first I have handled with the Super Falcons?” he asked.

“It was not the first game. I have handled several other matches that we won. Nobody questioned me then.

“The fact is that we know what we are doing. We are focused and looking ahead. We played at the tournament in 2024 and we won. Because we lost one game, people are questioning the tactics. It is within their rights to do so. I do not have any problem with that.”

Madugu also addressed concerns surrounding his starting XI against Malawi, explaining that every player earns selection through performances on the training ground rather than reputation or past achievements.

According to the coach, tactical suitability and readiness remain the key factors behind every selection.

“Of course, if a player does not train well, how do you prove to us that you are ready for action?” he said.

“It is what we see you do in training that shows your level of preparedness, whether you are ready or not. You do not work with the mindset that you are always going to play. It does not work that way.

“You have to look at the players, assess them, also with the game plan you have in mind. When you present an idea, who is adapting to it, who is doing it well, these are the things you see before coming up with your selection.

“Then, when things go wrong, that is why we are there as coaches, to observe and correct them. It is not magic. There are things that take time for the players to understand. Some will assimilate quickly, others will not.”

With Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage hanging in the balance, Saturday’s showdown against Zambia has effectively become the Super Falcons’ biggest test of the tournament so far.

A victory would reignite their bid for a record-extending 11th WAFCON title, while anything less would leave the defending champions facing the real possibility of a shock group stage exit.

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