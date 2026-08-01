Four days after suffering the biggest upset of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons return to the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat with their backs firmly against the wall.

Nigeria’s shocking 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi has transformed what was expected to be a routine Group C campaign into a battle for survival. Standing between the defending champions and a possible early exit are a rampant Zambia side that dismantled Egypt 6-0 in one of the most dominant performances of the tournament so far.

For the Super Falcons, there is no margin for error. It is victory or risk seeing their title defence unravel before the knockout stage.

A painful wake-up call

Very few predicted Nigeria would stumble against Malawi in their opening fixture.

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The 10-time African champions looked in control for long spells but paid heavily for defensive lapses as the Chawinga sisters punished them with ruthless efficiency.

Temwa Chawinga opened the scoring before captain Tabitha Chawinga doubled Malawi’s advantage. Rasheedat Ajibade converted a stoppage-time penalty to revive Nigerian hopes, but Temwa restored the Scorchers’ two-goal cushion moments later. Uchenna Kanu’s late strike deep into added time only reduced the deficit as Nigeria fell to a historic defeat.

The result sent shockwaves across Nigerian football, with criticism pouring in over the team’s tactical approach and player selections.

Head coach Justin Madugu has since defended his decisions, insisting criticism is inevitable after defeat while reminding observers that the same coaching crew guided Nigeria to continental success only months earlier.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie also accepted responsibility for the disappointing performance, insisting the team remains mentally strong despite the criticism, while substitute Uchenna Kanu urged supporters not to lose faith, promising that the players are determined to put things right.

Nothing less than victory

Saturday’s encounter carries enormous significance beyond the race for the WAFCON title.

For the first time, the competition features 16 teams divided into four groups, with only the top two sides progressing to the quarter-finals. Unlike previous editions, there is no third-place qualification route.

The stakes are even higher because the tournament also serves as Africa’s qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically, while the four losing quarter-finalists will compete in additional play-offs for two places in the intercontinental qualifiers, meaning Africa could eventually have six representatives at the World Cup.

For Nigeria, the implications are enormous as the Super Falcons are the only African nation, and one of just seven countries globally, to have qualified for every FIFA Women’s World Cup since the competition began in 1991.

An early group-stage exit would place that remarkable record in serious jeopardy, and coach Madugu has made his intentions clear, insisting only victory will suffice against Zambia.

Zambia arrive full of confidence

While Nigeria were left searching for answers after the Malawi defeat, Zambia announced themselves as genuine title contenders with a stunning 6-0 demolition of Egypt.

Captain Barbra Banda delivered a masterclass, scoring four goals, including two penalties and providing an assist in a devastating attacking display.

Racheal Nachula also found the net from the penalty spot, while Eneless Phiri completed the rout in stoppage time.

Although Racheal Kundananji failed to score, the forward remained instrumental, creating two of Banda’s goals while constantly stretching the Egyptian defence.

The result handed Zambia the biggest victory in their WAFCON history and established Banda as the early favourite for the Golden Boot.

Battle of Africa’s biggest attacking stars

Saturday’s clash is expected to be decided by two of the continent’s most explosive attacking units.

Zambia will once again look to the formidable partnership of Banda and Kundananji, whose pace, movement and directness overwhelmed Egypt in their opening match.

Nigeria’s response is likely to come through captain Rasheedat Ajibade, whose leadership and composure remain vital, alongside Uchenna Kanu, whose impact from the bench against Malawi offered one of the few positives from the defeat.

The Super Falcons will, however, need a far more clinical display after failing to convert several promising opportunities in their opening fixture.

Zambia refuse to underestimate Nigeria

Despite Zambia’s emphatic victory over Egypt, head coach Nora Häuptle has warned against reading too much into Nigeria’s defeat.

The Swiss tactician believes the Super Falcons created enough chances to win against Malawi and expects a far stronger Nigerian side.

She also recalled Zambia’s painful 5-0 quarter-final defeat to Nigeria at the 2025 WAFCON, insisting her players have evolved tactically after facing several top-20 nations in international friendlies.

Asked whether a draw would satisfy her team, Häuptle dismissed the idea, stressing that Zambia will play for all three points.

Forward Racheal Kundananji echoed her coach’s confidence, describing the encounter as one that could shape the remainder of Group C.

She said Zambia understand the magnitude of the challenge but are mentally and physically prepared, adding that defeating Nigeria would further demonstrate the remarkable progress Zambian women’s football has made following appearances at both the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympic Games.

Häuptle also revealed her team has worked extensively on balancing their adventurous attacking play with improved defensive organisation, particularly against Nigeria’s dangerous attacking midfielders.

History favours Nigeria

While Zambia enter the contest with momentum, history remains firmly on Nigeria’s side.

The Super Falcons crushed Zambia 6-0 at the 2014 WAFCON before recording another commanding 4-0 victory in 2018.

Zambia finally broke that dominance with a 1-0 victory in the 2022 third-place playoff, only for Nigeria to respond emphatically by thrashing the Copper Queens 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2025 tournament.

Past meetings, however, will count for little once the whistle blows in Rabat.

For Nigeria, this is more than another group match. It is an opportunity to silence doubters, rescue their title defence and protect a proud World Cup qualification record that has stood unbroken for more than three decades.

For Zambia, it is the chance to underline their growing status as one of Africa’s emerging powerhouses and take a giant step towards topping Group C.

In this game, everything is on the line.

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