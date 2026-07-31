The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Electoral Committee has released the timetable for the federation’s executive committee elections scheduled for 27 September in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

According to the timetable released by the committee, the sale of nomination forms will commence on Saturday, 1 August, alongside the publication of the election guidelines.

The committee set 12 August as the deadline for submitting completed nomination forms.

Candidates with irregularities in their submitted documents will be notified between 13 and 19 August, while the period for correcting such irregularities will run from 20 to 27 August.

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Screening of candidates will take place between 27 and 30 August.

The provisional list of cleared candidates will be published on 31 August, while candidates disqualified during the screening process will have between 1 and 3 September to lodge appeals.

The Electoral Committee is expected to determine all appeals between 4 and 10 September.

The final list of cleared candidates will be published between 11 and 12 September, while the delegates’ list will be released on 13 September.

Campaigns by cleared candidates will run from 14 to 24 September before delegates elect a new executive committee on 27 September in Lafia.

The committee also set 30 September as the deadline for submitting election petitions.

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