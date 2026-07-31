Amstel Malta, the official malt drink partner of Nigeria’s Senior Women’s National Team, has reaffirmed its support for the Super Falcons despite their shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi in their opening match of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

As the Super Falcons prepare for a decisive Group C encounter against a high-flying Zambian side on Saturday in Rabat, the brand has called on the players to embrace the fighting spirit that has made them Africa’s most successful women’s football team.

The message aligns with Amstel Malta’s recently launched “Be Your Best” campaign, an inspiring initiative designed to mobilise Nigerians in support of the Super Falcons’ quest for a record-extending 11th continental title while celebrating resilience, excellence and the determination to overcome adversity.

In a statement on Friday, the brand urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Super Falcons, saying the team’s response to the setback would define its campaign rather than the opening result.

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Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Francis Obiajulu, said the players still have the quality and character to revive their bid for a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.

“Our message to the Super Falcons is simple: keep believing. Champions are not remembered because they never lost; they are remembered because of how they responded after setbacks.

“The ‘Be Your Best’ campaign is about resilience as much as excellence. This is the moment for the players and the fans to stay united. We encourage Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Falcons because tournaments are not won after the first game,” he said.

Mr Obiajulu noted that football history is filled with examples of teams recovering from disappointing starts to achieve success.

He recalled that the Super Falcons lost to Ghana during the group stage of the 2002 African Women’s Championship before defeating the same opponents 2-0 in the final to retain the title.

He also cited the Super Eagles’ recovery from a 5-1 opening defeat to Algeria at the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations to reach the final, as well as Spain’s triumph at the 2010 FIFA World Cup after losing their opening match to Switzerland and Argentina’s recovery from defeat to Saudi Arabia before winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to him, those examples show that a poor start does not necessarily end a team’s title ambitions.

“Our support has not changed. We started this journey believing in the Super Falcons, and one result will not change that. We know this team has what it takes to rise again, and we look forward to seeing them bounce back against Zambia,” Mr Obiajulu added.

The Super Falcons face Zambia on Saturday knowing that victory would revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage and keeping alive their quest for an 11th continental title.

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