The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested and detained six officers who were filmed assaulting a man in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Viral video clip

A video clip recently surfaced on Facebook, which showed at least six armed police officers flogging a yet-to-be-identified man along a road.

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Most of the officers were using sticks to assault the man, who fled when he could not bear the pain any longer.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Monday in Nduhobokwe, Uzoagba, a community in the Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo.

Arrested and detained

In the Wednesday statement, Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the officers were identified and arrested after a prompt review of the incident, as shown in the now-viral clip.

The spokesperson identified the affected officers as two inspectors – Ugochukwu Ibe, Chimezi Nwachi, and three corporals- Michael Obi, Ebuka Onwuegbu and Amos Sunny.

The sixth officer, Austin Ugoezuhu, is a sergeant.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Audu Garba Bosso, has directed a thorough investigation into the incident to establish the full circumstances surrounding the misconduct of the officers involved.

“The officers have been taken into custody, and disciplinary procedures have been initiated in line with the extant regulations of the Nigeria Police Force,” Mr Okoye said.

He reiterated that the police in Imo were committed to professionalism and respect for citizens’ rights, noting that the officers’ conduct did not reflect the standards of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The actions of the officers, as seen in the video, are inconsistent with the values, ethics and professional standards of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

The spokesperson assured residents of Imo State that the investigation would be conducted “transparently” and in accordance with established procedures.

He assured that the outcome of the investigation and disciplinary process would be made public upon conclusion.

Police brutality

Cases of police brutality, extortion, extrajudicial killings and other unprofessional activities in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions such as dismissal from service.

The latest incident occurred about one month after the Nigeria Police Force arrested and detained police operatives who were filmed assaulting some passengers in Abia State.

In April, a police officer, Nuhu Usman, and three others were filmed publicly shooting a handcuffed man to death in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

The erring officers were initially arrested over the matter and subsequently transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for disciplinary action, but were later dismissed after their actions were found to constitute professional misconduct and abuse of office.

Earlier the same month, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Yemi Oyeniyi, ordered the “orderly room trial” of two police officers for allegedly using a Point of Sales Machine to extort motorists inside a police station.

In March, some police officers in Anambra State illegally arrested, tortured and extorted N1.4 million from some Nigerians.

The money was later refunded to the victims following public outrage.

Earlier in March, police in Anambra arrested and detained six senior officers who allegedly tortured and extorted N200,000 from a trader in Onitsha, the state’s commercial hub.

In February, three officers were dismissed over alleged kidnapping, extorting N1.7 million and car snatching in Imo, another state in the South-east.

In January, police operatives shot dead a private motorcyclist in Ebonyi State.

In November 2024, police operatives from the Crack Squad in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, shot dead a labourer and critically injured three others in the state.

A similar incident happened in Abakaliki in 2018 when a police officer shot and killed a commercial motorcyclist for allegedly refusing to give him a N50 bribe.

In August 2024, police operatives in Bayelsa State extorted N3 million from a Nigerian man at gunpoint. The officers were subsequently arrested after the victim petitioned police authorities.

The police operatives returned the N3 million to the victim about three weeks later.