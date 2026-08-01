Group B of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations remains delicately poised after South Africa produced a dramatic second-half comeback to salvage a 2-2 draw against Côte d’Ivoire, while Burkina Faso claimed a historic 2-1 victory over 10-player Tanzania to throw the race for the quarter-finals wide open.

After suffering a shock opening defeat to Tanzania, South Africa looked set for another disappointing outing when Côte d’Ivoire stormed into a two-goal lead at the Stade Père Jégo on Friday.

The Lady Elephants dominated the opening half and were rewarded in the 18th minute when 18-year-old Grace Sery finished off a swift counterattack to beat Kaylyn Swart, who started in goal for Banyana Banyana.

The teenage sensation struck again before the break, latching onto a perfectly weighted lob from N’sira Ouedraogo before calmly slotting home to complete her brace and hand Côte d’Ivoire a commanding 2-0 advantage.

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South Africa, however, emerged from the interval with renewed purpose. Their persistence paid off in the 71st minute when captain Refilwe Jane picked out Thembi Kgatlana, whose superb curling effort flew beyond Aramatou Diakite to halve the deficit.

The momentum shifted completely in the closing stages as Banyana piled on the pressure. Their reward came when Ronnel Donnelly nodded the ball into the path of Hildah Magaia, who kept her composure to fire home the equaliser and complete a remarkable comeback that earned South Africa a crucial point.

The result leaves Côte d’Ivoire top of the group with four points, while South Africa remain alive in the competition despite sitting bottom with one point.

Earlier, Burkina Faso revived their qualification hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tanzania, securing a landmark WAFCON win.

Having suffered a heavy defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in their opener, the Lady Stallions responded impressively and deservedly took the lead two minutes before half-time through Adele Kabré.

Tanzania’s task became even tougher 10 minutes into the second half when match-winner from the South Africa victory, Hasnath Ubamba, was sent off, reducing the Twiga Stars to 10 players.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Tanzania refused to surrender. Aisha Mnunka restored parity in the 62nd minute, breathing fresh life into their quarter-final ambitions.

But Burkina Faso had the final say.

With 10 minutes remaining, Bilkissa Sawadogo struck the decisive goal to hand the Lady Stallions all three points and their first victory of the tournament, ensuring they remain firmly in contention for a place in the knockout stages.

The latest results have transformed Group B into one of the tournament’s most unpredictable pools.

Côte d’Ivoire lead the standings with four points, while Tanzania and Burkina Faso are level on three points. South Africa’s dramatic comeback leaves the Bayana Bayana on one point, but with qualification still mathematically within reach.

With all four teams still capable of progressing, the final round of Group B fixtures promises a thrilling battle for the two quarter-final tickets.

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