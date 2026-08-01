Musk’s comparison does not settle a contest of fertility. Europe is wealthier, more productive and better equipped to turn individual ability into economic value. Nigeria and Africa have time, youth and scale. Whether these become power will depend on decisions now being made in homes, clinics, classrooms, workplaces and public institutions… The figure that should concern Nigeria is how many of its children will reach adulthood healthy, educated, skilled and able to find dignified work.

Elon Musk’s comparison between Nigerian and European births points to a world in which the centres of population, labour and consumption are moving south. Whether Africa’s growth becomes an economic strength or mounting pressure will depend on what happens to its children after birth.

Elon Musk has a gift for reducing significant anxiety to a sentence. “Nigeria alone had 4 million more births than the entire EU last year!⁠” he recently wrote on X.

The statistic admits two readings. In an ageing Europe, it sounds like a warning. In an Africa commonly described through poverty and scarcity, it can be received as evidence of future power. Neither reading goes far enough.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

For much of the modern development debate, African population growth has been viewed through a Malthusian lens: more people competing for limited food, employment and public services. Musk begins from the opposite fear, as he has consistently canvassed, that falling fertility will leave societies without enough people to renew themselves. Nigeria’s birth figures bring both anxieties into the same argument.

Eurostat recorded 3.55 million births in the European Union in 2024⁠, when fertility fell to 1.34 children per woman, the lowest in the present series. The EU’s median age had reached 44.9 years⁠ by the beginning of 2025. Nigeria’s population structure is markedly younger.

By 2050, Africa is expected to have about 2.5 billion people⁠, close to one-quarter of humanity. Under the medium projection in the United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2024⁠, Nigeria will approach 360 million. The infants represented in Musk’s post will then be young adults. Their health, education and prospects will already have been largely determined.

Musk’s argument therefore reaches beyond fertility. If human numbers matter to civilisation, Africa’s children cannot sensibly be regarded mainly as future customers, data producers or migrant labour. The companies and governments expecting to benefit from Africa’s demographic scale have a direct interest in the health, education, research capacity and productive systems that will shape it.

Potential Is Not A Dividend

A high birth rate alone does not amount to a demographic dividend. Rapid growth can increase the dependent population faster than schools, clinics, housing, sanitation and employment can expand. A dividend becomes possible when children survive, families become smaller by informed and voluntary choice, women gain greater agency, and the working-age share of the population rises. Employment and productivity must grow with it.

In a published essay⁠, Muhammad Ali Pate, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, makes the essential distinction: a large population creates possibilities, not prosperity. He calls the health, nutrition, learning and skills built over a lifetime “grey matter infrastructure.” Human capability determines how well a society uses every other form of capital.

Population acquires economic weight when capability meets opportunity. Health and education cannot carry the burden alone. Power, transport, finance, industry and trade must support firms able to employ skilled people. Otherwise, Africa may educate workers for richer economies, while remaining short of the professionals it trained.

A child born today is not yet an engineer, farmer, physician, teacher or entrepreneur. Between infancy and adult life lie years of exposure to nutrition, disease, insecurity, family income, teaching quality and public institutions. Childhood stunting can impair cognitive development. Weak foundational learning makes later education harder. Certification without competence narrows the range of useful work.

Nigeria’s human capital deficit gives the argument urgency. In the World Bank’s 2025 Human Capital Index Plus⁠, the country scores 64 on education, compared with a median of 88 among lower middle-income countries. Nigeria also faces maternal and child mortality, malnutrition, exclusion from school, and learning poverty. National averages conceal wide regional, rural-urban and income differences. Unequal welfare today becomes unequal productive capacity tomorrow.

Women cannot be treated as instruments in a contest over fertility. A sound demographic transition depends upon girls remaining in school, women surviving childbirth, access to reproductive healthcare, and families having the freedom to decide their size. African governments should resist Western alarm that presents African births as a threat, and African boasting that neglects the women who bear and raise the children.

Human Capital and Mobility

Population acquires economic weight when capability meets opportunity. Health and education cannot carry the burden alone. Power, transport, finance, industry and trade must support firms able to employ skilled people. Otherwise, Africa may educate workers for richer economies, while remaining short of the professionals it trained.

Europe’s ageing creates an awkward dependence. Its health services, care systems, engineering firms and technology companies need workers, while migration has become one of its most divisive political questions. Africa, for its part, may spend scarce public and family resources training professionals who leave because the economies that educated them cannot offer work equal to their abilities. The issue concerns where skills are formed, where productive opportunity is located, and which societies receive the return on investment in human capability.

Workers must remain free to leave. Mobility should be organised more fairly. Nigeria’s National Policy on Health Workforce Migration⁠ and World Health Organization guidance⁠ point towards ethical recruitment, circular pathways and co-investment by destination countries in the systems from which they recruit.

Where a richer country repeatedly draws from a fragile health service, it should help to enlarge the training pipeline. That is the defensible meaning of a human capital royalty: the worker remains free, while the systems that produce scarce capability share the cost more fairly. Joint training institutions, faculty support, better laboratories and recognised qualifications can strengthen source and destination systems alike.

Human capital is also a matter of sovereignty. A continent that exports raw materials, data and trained labour, while importing the most valuable products of knowledge will remain dependent, however large its population becomes.

Institutions should be judged by results: mothers who survive, children who are nourished and learning, young people with useful skills, and firms able to employ them. Budgets are demographic documents. They reveal what governments are prepared to invest in citizens who cannot yet vote and whose adult lives will begin after many present office-holders have left public service.

A Continental Bargain

The African Union’s demographic dividend roadmap⁠ joins four areas too often separated in national policy: employment and entrepreneurship; education and skills; health and wellbeing; and rights, governance and youth empowerment. Skills have little value without work; growth remains fragile where health and rights are weak.

At the African Development Bank, President Sidi Ould Tah’s Four Cardinal Points⁠ place demography within a wider economic programme: Unlock Africa’s Capital; Rebuild Africa’s Financial Sovereignty; Turn Demographics into Dividends; and Build Resilient Infrastructure and Competitive Value Chains. African savings and institutional funds must finance productive investment. Infrastructure must support industry, and industry must create work on a scale equal to the continent’s growing labour force.

The African Continental Free Trade Area⁠ belongs in the same argument. Fragmented national markets limit the scale of firms and weaken bargaining power. A connected market approaching 2.5 billion people could support regional value chains, larger investments, and more specialised production.

Global technology companies already see Africa as a major market for connectivity, artificial intelligence, finance and energy. African governments should negotiate from the same fact. Foreign capital and technology remain necessary, but their terms should leave more knowledge, production and ownership within Africa. Market access and public procurement can support local suppliers, research, technical training, data infrastructure and domestic manufacturing.

The Test of Delivery

Continental plans cannot teach a child to read, keep a mother alive in childbirth or provide electricity to a small manufacturer. Delivery remains national and local. In Nigeria, primary healthcare, basic education, nutrition, water, sanitation, and economic opportunity depend as much upon states and local governments, as upon Abuja.

Institutions should be judged by results: mothers who survive, children who are nourished and learning, young people with useful skills, and firms able to employ them. Budgets are demographic documents. They reveal what governments are prepared to invest in citizens who cannot yet vote and whose adult lives will begin after many present office-holders have left public service.

Musk’s comparison does not settle a contest of fertility. Europe is wealthier, more productive and better equipped to turn individual ability into economic value. Nigeria and Africa have time, youth and scale. Whether these become power will depend on decisions now being made in homes, clinics, classrooms, workplaces and public institutions.

The figure that should concern Nigeria is how many of its children will reach adulthood healthy, educated, skilled and able to find dignified work.

By 2050, numbers will have altered the world’s demographic balance. Power will depend on what societies have made of those numbers.

Elon Musk has counted Nigeria’s births. History will count what Nigeria did with them.

Chinedu Moghalu is a lawyer, strategic communications expert, and public policy adviser with over two decades of leadership across government, international organisations, and development institutions. Currently, senior special adviser to Nigeria’s coordinating minister of health and social welfare.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.