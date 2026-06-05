The Super Eagles held their first training session in Lisbon on Friday as preparations gathered pace for next week’s international friendly against Portugal.

The team was further boosted with the arrival of Samuel Chukwueze taking the number of players in camp to 22.

Nigeria’s delegation had arrived in Portugal after Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Poland in Warsaw, with 19 players making the trip as Head Coach Eric Chelle shifted focus to another stern European test.

The squad has since been strengthened by the arrivals of Alex Iwobi, Genk defender Christian Akpan and now Chukwueze, bringing the team closer to full strength ahead of the clash scheduled for Wednesday in Leiria.

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The Portugal encounter will be Nigeria’s second friendly of the international window and a crucial part of Chelle’s efforts to build a competitive squad ahead of future assignments, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The match also carries added significance as it will be Portugal’s final outing before they begin their campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Young players getting their chance

One of the major talking points of Chelle’s tenure has been his willingness to hand opportunities to younger players.

Several emerging talents featured during the Unity Cup triumph in London and again in the friendly against Poland, reflecting the coach’s determination to expand the Super Eagles’ player pool.

Explaining his approach, Chelle said fresh faces could provide the extra spark needed to improve the team.

“We analyse our game and we try to put some players who can make the team improve because for me and for everybody it takes one detail to win a trophy,” Chelle told the Super Eagles media team.

“So we have to improve because I think we have to put some young players who can bring a new mentality, something new and it’s not only about a question of mentality because the group has the mentality to win but we need to put something fresh.

“Some players will come with lots of energy, they will bring something like they want to win, to improve and the national team can be this for them.”

Christian Akpan is among the young players hoping to seize the opportunity, while several other newcomers have impressed during the current international window.

Chance for revenge

The friendly against Portugal will mark only the second meeting between both countries at senior level.

Their first encounter came in November 2022 when Portugal recorded a convincing 4-0 victory over Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will be eager to produce a stronger performance this time around against one of Europe’s leading sides.

Beyond the result, the fixture offers another valuable opportunity to assess players and build momentum ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign which begins in September

The Super Eagles are grouped against Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar for the qualifiers.