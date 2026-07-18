SportyTV says it is on course to surpass one billion views across its YouTube channel and social media platforms before the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, highlighting the growing role of digital platforms in sports broadcasting across Africa.

The broadcaster disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that audience engagement has surged during the ongoing World Cup, where it holds broadcast and streaming rights in several African markets.

According to the company, it secured rights to broadcast the tournament across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, allowing viewers in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya to watch 34 matches free of charge, while subscribers in South Africa have access to all 104 matches at what it described as an affordable fee. The World Cup final will be available to viewers in all four markets.

SportyTV said the expanded access has translated into significant growth across its digital platforms.

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The company said it has recorded more than 920 million views across YouTube and its social media channels ahead of the tournament’s final, putting it on track to exceed one billion views.

It added that its YouTube channel alone has generated more than 70 million views, 18 million watch hours and over 10 million unique viewers during the competition.

According to the broadcaster, the World Cup clash between England and Argentina has so far emerged as its most-watched match, attracting nearly two million views from Nigeria alone.

Beyond YouTube, SportyTV said its World Cup-related content has generated more than 320 million views and 17 million likes on TikTok, alongside about 400,000 new followers. Facebook also recorded over 320 million views and nine million interactions, while Instagram contributed nearly 175 million views.

Combined, Facebook and Instagram reached more than 100 million accounts during the tournament, the company said.

SportyTV also reported that its mobile application has surpassed 10 million downloads, with more than 15 per cent of those downloads occurring during the World Cup.

The broadcaster attributed the growth to increasing demand for digital-first sports content and interactive fan engagement.

“Our goal wasn’t simply to broadcast matches, but to create an experience that allowed people to watch, engage, and stay connected to the tournament wherever they were. The momentum we’ve seen throughout the competition reflects not only the passion for football across Africa but also the growing demand for a more accessible approach to sports broadcasting. We believe that’s where the future of the industry is headed, and we’re proud to be helping shape that future,” said Elias Gallego, Vice President of Business Development, Marketing and Media at Sporty Group.

The company also said its World Cup coverage has combined live match broadcasts with studio analysis, highlights, creator collaborations and social media content aimed at keeping audiences engaged throughout the tournament.

SportyTV noted that one of its studio clips generated more than 18 million views, while its YouTube membership community attracted subscribers from both Africa and other parts of the world.

The broadcaster said it also partnered with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) during the tournament, describing the collaboration as part of efforts to broaden access to World Cup coverage.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, 19 July, with SportyTV expecting audience figures to rise further as fans tune in for the tournament’s concluding match.