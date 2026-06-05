With just six days to the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, football fans across Africa are once again dreaming of another historic campaign on the biggest stage of the game.

Over the decades, African teams have produced some of the World Cup’s most memorable moments, breaking barriers, upsetting giants and inspiring millions across the continent.

As the countdown continues, PREMIUM TIMES looks back at six unforgettable moments that helped shape Africa’s World Cup story.

1. Tunisia secures Africa’s first World Cup victory (1978)

Africa’s first World Cup win came in Argentina in 1978 when Tunisia defeated Mexico 3-1.

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After falling behind early, the North Africans fought back to record a historic victory and become the first African nation to win a World Cup match.

The result changed perceptions about African football and showed the world that teams from the continent could compete successfully on football’s biggest stage.

2. Cameroon shocks world champions Argentina (1990)

Twelve years later, Cameroon delivered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Facing defending champions Argentina, led by the legendary Diego Maradona, the Indomitable Lions stunned the South Americans 1-0 in the opening match of the tournament.

François Omam-Biyik scored the winning goal as Cameroon announced Africa’s arrival among football’s elite.

The team went on to become the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

3. Nigeria’s dream debut in the United States (1994)

Nigeria could hardly have asked for a better introduction to the World Cup.

Making their United States tournament debut, the Super Eagles overwhelmed Bulgaria 3-0 in their opening match, with goals from Rashidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi and Emmanuel Amuneke.

The victory remains one of the biggest winning margins ever recorded by a debutant nation at the World Cup and instantly established Nigeria as a force in international football.

Yekini’s emotional celebration after scoring Nigeria’s first-ever World Cup goal remains one of the tournament’s most enduring images.

4. Senegal stuns defending champions France (2002)

Making their World Cup debut in South Korea and Japan, Senegal announced themselves in style.

The West Africans defeated defending champions France 1-0 in the opening game of the tournament, with Papa Bouba Diop scoring the decisive goal.

The famous victory set the tone for a remarkable campaign that saw Senegal reach the quarter-finals, matching Cameroon’s achievement from 1990.

5. South Africa hosts Africa’s first World Cup (2010)

The 2010 World Cup was a proud moment for the entire continent.

For the first time, football’s biggest event was staged in Africa, with South Africa welcoming the world.

The tournament showcased Africa’s culture, hospitality and passion for football, while the sound of the vuvuzela became one of its defining features.

Although the hosts did not progress beyond the group stage, the successful staging of the competition remains one of Africa’s greatest achievements in global sport.

6. Morocco reaches the semi-finals (2022)

Africa’s greatest World Cup achievement came in Qatar.

Morocco made history by becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Atlas Lions defeated Belgium in the group stage before knocking out Spain and Portugal in the knockout rounds.

Led by stars such as Achraf Hakimi and Yassine Bounou, Morocco captured the imagination of football fans worldwide and finally broke the barrier that had kept African teams out of the quarter-finals for decades.

A new chapter beckons

With 10 African teams set to compete at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, many are eager to see what the continent will bring to North America this time.

Will Morocco go all the way to the final, or will a new set of African teams, like Ghana, Senegal, or even Cote d’Ivoire, set new personal records? The wait is almost over as the World Cup is barely six days away!