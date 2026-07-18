Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has completed a surprise move to Turkish side Bursaspor, ending speculation over his future after opting against returning to Celtic following an impressive loan spell in Scotland.

The ambitious Turkish club confirmed the signing on Friday with a cinematic unveiling video shared across its official Instagram platforms before announcing the deal in a statement on its social media channels.

Welcoming the Nigerian international, Bursaspor highlighted the experience and pedigree he brings to the club.

“Our club has reached an agreement with Nigerian footballer Kelechi Iheanacho as part of its squad planning efforts for the new season.

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“Born on October 3, 1996, and playing as a striker, Iheanacho has worn the jerseys of Manchester City, Leicester City, Sevilla, and Celtic throughout his career, achieving the success of scoring 42 goals and providing 27 assists in 196 Premier League matches.

“We say ‘welcome’ to Kelechi Iheanacho and wish him a career filled with successes under the roof of our club.”

The 29-year-old joins Bursaspor as a free agent after playing a key role in Celtic’s outstanding 2025/26 campaign, helping the Scottish giants secure both the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup.

Despite interest from Celtic over a permanent return, Bursaspor ultimately won the race for his signature after presenting what was understood to be a more attractive long-term project.

Iheanacho enjoyed a remarkable revival during his spell at Celtic, rediscovering the form that once made him one of the Premier League’s most promising forwards.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City striker scored several crucial goals during the campaign, netting decisive winners against Kilmarnock, Dundee, Hibernian and Motherwell.

One of the highlights of his season came in the Scottish Cup semi-final, where he struck twice against St Mirren to fire Celtic into the final.

He capped off the memorable campaign by scoring again in the Scottish Cup final as Celtic completed a domestic double.

Although the Scottish champions explored the possibility of extending his stay, reports from Turkey suggested Bursaspor’s ambitious proposal convinced the Super Eagles forward to embark on a new challenge.

Iheanacho has signed a three-year contract, beginning the next chapter of a career that has already taken him through some of Europe’s biggest leagues.

Since bursting onto the scene with Manchester City, the Nigerian international has also featured for Leicester City, Sevilla, Middlesbrough and Celtic, building a reputation for intelligent movement, clinical finishing and creativity in the final third.

Bursaspor believe those qualities will add significant firepower to their squad as they prepare for the new season, while supporters have already embraced one of the club’s marquee summer signings following his eye-catching unveiling on social media.

For Iheanacho, the move represents more than just a change of scenery. It offers the Super Eagles forward another opportunity to reignite his career and help one of Turkey’s historic clubs pursue its ambitions in the seasons ahead.