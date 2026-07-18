The Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remains active, with sustained transmission driving increases in reported cases and deaths.

As of 15 July 2026, a cumulative total of 2,124 confirmed cases, including 828 deaths, have been reported from the DRC.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) made this known in a statement on Friday.

Also, the WHO said German authorities had reported a laboratory-confirmed Bundibugyo Ebola case in a humanitarian worker from the US who was medically evacuated from the DRC on July 13.

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“It is the second US citizen treated in Germany.

“In Uganda, no new BVD cases have been recorded since June 21,” it said.

According to it, the latest patient was discharged on 16 July after testing negative twice, allowing the country to begin the mandatory 42-day enhanced surveillance period before declaring the outbreak over.

The statement said that health authorities in the DRC and Uganda, working with WHO and partners, were continuing extensive outbreak response measures, including surveillance.

(NAN)