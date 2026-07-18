The Super Falcons of Nigeria have suffered an unexpected setback in their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after their highly anticipated pre-tournament friendly against Ghana’s Black Queens was cancelled.

The international friendly, popularly dubbed the “Jollof Derby”, had been scheduled for Saturday, 18 July, at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli in Casablanca and was expected to provide head coach Justine Madugu with a crucial final test ahead of the continental championship.

However, the Super Falcons confirmed on Friday evening that the fixture would no longer take place.

In a statement posted on the team’s official X account, the Nigeria Football Federation announced the match was called off due to unforeseen circumstances.

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“The friendly match between the Super Falcons and the Black Queens planned for Saturday, 18 July 2026, in Casablanca is off due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The cancellation denies both West African rivals a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their preparations before the tournament begins.

The encounter also carried historical significance, reviving one of African women’s football’s fiercest rivalries. It would have reunited the two sides for the first time in the build-up to a WAFCON after Nigeria defeated Ghana in the final of the tournament’s inaugural edition, which the Super Falcons hosted and won in 1998.

Despite the disappointment, preparations have continued in Morocco, where the Super Falcons opened their training camp in Casablanca on Monday.

Head coach Justine Madugu oversaw the team’s first training session at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli on Tuesday as the squad intensified preparations for the continental showpiece.

Among the players already in camp are captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie and Fatima Oloko, defenders Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Shukurat Oladipo and Rofiat Imuran, midfielder Christy Ucheibe and Jennifer Echegini, as well as six-time CAF Women’s Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala.

Nigeria head into the tournament as the defending champions and Africa’s most successful women’s national team, having reclaimed the title in 2025. The Super Falcons are now chasing a record-extending 11th WAFCON crown in Morocco.

Drawn in Group C, Madugu’s side will begin their title defence against Malawi on 28 July before taking on Zambia and Egypt, with all of their group-stage matches scheduled to be played in Rabat.

Meanwhile, anticipation for Nigeria’s opening fixture has already been heightened by a light-hearted exchange between Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala and Malawi captain Tabitha Chawinga during a pre-tournament panel discussion featuring African stars, including Ghana’s Cynthia Konlan and Egypt’s Nadine Ghazi.

During the event, Oshoala jokingly reminded Tabitha and her sister, Temwa Chawinga, of Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football.

“Calm, sister, relax. You and Temwa need to calm down,” Oshoala teased.

Chawinga responded with humour, appealing to the defending champions to show mercy when the teams meet.

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“Super Falcons need to calm down. Do not give us 5-0, please. One-nil is enough.”

The playful exchange quickly went viral across social media, with fans applauding the mutual respect and camaraderie shared by two of the continent’s biggest stars.

However, once the tournament begins, friendship will be set aside as the Chawinga sisters lead Malawi’s Scorchers in a bid to produce one of the biggest upsets of the competition against the reigning champions.

The 14th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations will run from 19 July to 8 August, with the tournament carrying even greater significance.

The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, while the fifth-placed team will earn a place in an intercontinental play-off for another chance to reach the global showpiece.