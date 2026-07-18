Organisers of the 1xCup grassroots football tournament have unveiled an expanded talent development programme for the 2026 edition, saying the competition is increasingly serving as a pathway to professional football after several former participants secured careers in Nigeria and abroad.

At the launch of the fourth edition in Lagos on Friday, organisers announced that 100 grassroots clubs will compete for a ₦20 million prize package, while introducing new initiatives including digital player profiling, enhanced scouting, performance analysis and live streaming to improve players’ visibility to professional clubs.

Since its launch in 2023, the tournament has grown into one of Lagos’ biggest grassroots football competitions. According to organisers, more than 180 clubs and over 5,000 players have featured in the previous three editions.

General Manager of 1xCup, Adedapo Dimeji, said the competition’s objective extends beyond determining a champion.

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“The tournament is not only about winning trophies. It is about creating opportunities.

“Our vision is to provide talented young footballers with a professionally organised competition where they can showcase their abilities before scouts, clubs, football administrators and fans. We remain committed to creating a pathway from grassroots football to the professional game.”

He said this year’s tournament will feature 100 clubs drawn from Lagos’ five traditional football divisions—Agege, Lagos Island, Badagry, Ikorodu and Epe—with improved match organisation, broader media coverage, expanded scouting and individual awards.

Mr Dimeji said several players discovered through the competition have progressed into professional football.

Among those he listed were Kayode Akinyemi of Dosu FC, Okechukwu of FC Bethel, who secured a move to Egypt after finishing as the tournament’s highest goalscorer, Caleb Okereke, Clinton Lawani and Peter Ayisu.

He also noted that two former 1xCup players recently represented Nigeria at the Unity Cup in London.

“These achievements reassure us that 1xCup is truly serving as a platform for discovering and developing football talent,” Mr Dimeji said.

To strengthen that pathway, organisers said every player participating in the 2026 edition will receive an individual digital profile containing performance data and highlight videos. Dedicated technical assessment teams will monitor matches, while accredited scouts will have access to player reports throughout the competition.

“Our objective is not simply to discover one or two outstanding players. We want to create opportunities for as many deserving young footballers as possible.”

Former Super Eagles defender and 1xCup Technical Director Waidi Akanni revealed that interest in the competition reached a new high, with nearly 800 clubs applying for the available 100 places.

“Every team went through a rigorous screening and verification process to ensure fairness and professionalism before the final selections were made,” he said.

The final list comprises 24 clubs each from Agege and Lagos Island, 20 each from Badagry and Ikorodu, and 12 from Epe.

Mr Akanni said active professional footballers will no longer be eligible to participate as organisers seek to preserve the tournament’s grassroots identity.

Each club will register 25 players, while teams will also be allowed to include up to five players aged between 16 and 18 as part of a youth development initiative.

The tournament will run over 38 matchdays, beginning with qualifying rounds before progressing to a group stage featuring 24 teams. The top two teams in each of the six groups, alongside the four best third-placed sides, will advance to the Round of 16 before the competition enters a straight knockout phase.

Organisers also disclosed plans to introduce a women’s competition in the future.

Head of Operations Abiodun Babalola said consultations with stakeholders in women’s grassroots football had already begun.

“Women’s football is definitely part of our long-term vision. We want to build it properly and ensure it meets the same high standards that 1xCup has established.”

Looking beyond Lagos, Mr Dimeji said discussions are ongoing with stakeholders in two South-East states and one Middle Belt state as organisers work towards expanding the tournament nationwide.

“Lagos alone is not Nigeria,” he said.

He added that engagements had also begun with the National Sports Commission and the Nigeria Football Federation to support the expansion.

The organisers’ long-term ambition, he said, is to develop the competition into a continental grassroots championship, noting that a similar tournament already operates in Kenya under the name Waziri Cup.

“Our vision is to take 1xCup across Nigeria and eventually across Africa, where champions from different countries can compete against one another. We believe we will achieve that goal step by step.”

The fourth edition of the competition is scheduled to kick off on 23 July.