Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles defender Ola Aina is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury during his side’s narrow 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester United.

The 28-year-old pulled up in the 35th minute of the encounter at the City Ground on Saturday, clutching his calf in what appeared to be a non-contact injury. Medical personnel were quickly summoned onto the pitch to assess the situation.

Though he initially tried to walk it off, Aina was ultimately unable to continue and was helped into the tunnel, replaced by Alex Moreno.

The development is a significant blow to Forest, who are in the race for a Champions League slot and currently third on the log, with just four points off Arsenal in second place.

Aina’s injury is also a blow to Nigeria, as the AFCON silver medalist remains a key figure in the Super Eagles’ defensive setup.

His assist to Victor Osimhen in the game against Zimbabwe on home soil in Uyo is a reminder of what the Super Eagles will be missing if he isn’t fit and firing before the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

No timetable yet for recovery – Nuno

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that Aina would undergo further assessments to determine the severity of the injury.

“It is always difficult when it is a calf injury, we have to give him time. We do not have an exact time schedule, it is all about his ability to recover,” Nuno said.

“Some players take more time, others less. We will assess him. He will definitely be out for Villa and Everton; he will be a doubt. Beyond that, we will assess him. I am positive that we will see him again (before the end of the season),” the Portuguese coach added.

Forest later confirmed via internal channels that Aina had indeed suffered a calf strain, although the duration of his absence remains undetermined.

We will miss his quality and talent – Nuno laments

The 51-year-old tactician admitted the injury is a “big blow” for his team, praising Aina’s contributions since he joined the side.

“He has had the scan, and he is going to be out for a while. It is a big blow. We will miss his quality, his talent and the routines we already have with his teammates. We are going to miss him,” Nuno stated.

Up next: Forest brace up for high-flying Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest’s next test will be against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday. Villa are one of Europe’s most in-form teams, having won their last six games across all competitions.

Although Villa’s attention may be split with their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Paris Saint-Germain next week, potentially prompting Emery to rotate his squad, Aina’s absence remains a concern for Forest’s backline as they prepare for a crucial run-in.

The injury adds to the list of setbacks for Aina, who definitely has a history of fitness issues but looked to have put them behind him with his ever-consistent presence for Nottingham Forest this season.

As Forest continue their battle for a top-four spot, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Newcastle still in contention, the team’s fans and teammates are eagerly awaiting the return of their versatile full-back.

Not only is he crucial to Forest’s Champions League ambitions, but his absence is also deeply felt by the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, who cannot afford to miss one of their key players in the upcoming crucial qualifiers.

