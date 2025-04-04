Dataphyte is pleased to announce the upscaling of its Editorial Advisory Board to reflect the organisation’s trajectory as a Socioeconomic Think-Tank.

The newly appointed members of the Editorial Advisory Board are comprised of seasoned professionals and thought leaders across academia, public policy, media, technology, and open government practice.

The board fields individuals with rich multi-sectoral expertise in socioeconomic development, democracy, Artificial Intelligence, policy and think tank engagements in Africa and the Diaspora, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Its members are Prof Adeola Adenikiju – the Editorial Advisory Board Chair, Dr Leena Hoffmann – The Vice Chair of the Board, Dr Temitope Laniran – The Secretary to the Board, Dr ⁠⁠Yemi Kale, Ms Cynthia Mbamalu, Mr Stanley Achonu, Ms Eva Constantaras, Ms Teni Tayo, Prof Seun Kolade, Mr Henry Adigun, Mr Atiku Samuel, Ms Ayisha Osori, and Mr Abdulazeez Elayo.

According to Dataphyte’s CEO, Joshua Olufemi, the EAB was established to uphold the rigor, relevance, and clarity of the upcoming think tank’s research outputs, ensuring that high standards of academic and professional excellence are maintained and continually enhanced.

Olufemi reiterated that the roles and expectations of the Editorial Advisory Board (EAB) are centred on ensuring quality assurance. He highlighted that the board’s key responsibilities include reviewing and providing critical feedback on Dataphyte’s research papers, policy briefs, and other publications.

Dataphyte has excelled as a social enterprise, providing data access, insight, and technology services to businesses, governments, and development organisations, transforming socioeconomic data to power civic engagement and social accountability to envision a new path for growth in Africa, marking its five years of impact on the continent and the Diaspora.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Further to Dataphyte’s emergence as a leading socioeconomic Think Tank on the continent, the research, media, and data analytics organisation has announced the launch of its new Insight website. The Research Lead of the organisation, Oluseyi Olufemi, while speaking with a group of researchers and academics, said the unveiling is beyond the new user interface. He noted the unveiling comes as part of the organisation’s move to transition to a subscription-based model.

The Website Manager, Paul Akinwunmi, relished the fact that “the new website’s design is modern, intuitive, and focused on delivering a seamless user experience. The platform will serve as a hub for meaningful conversations driven by data, bridging the gap between citizens, policymakers, and change-makers.”

According to Dataphyte’s Head of Policy Research Communications, Khadijat Kareem, the new website will offer exclusive, in-depth insights, investigations, and data-driven storytelling to a growing audience of discerning readers. “With this transition, Dataphyte aims to ensure the policy research communication arm of the organisation is self-sustaining and able to facilitate the financing and delivery of high-quality content that addresses critical issues across governance, economy, health, education, climate change, and more,” she said.

Subscribers will gain free access to its investigative reports; in-depth and exclusive data stories and analysis; exclusive resources for professionals, researchers, and policymakers; and tailored newsletters and alerts on emerging trends in data and governance.

For more information about the subscription model and exclusive content and to explore the profiles of the Editorial Advisory Board members, visit our website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

