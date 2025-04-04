The oil and gas industry has been the backbone of Nigeria’s economy for decades, contributing significantly to government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. However, despite its importance, the sector is facing a growing challenge aggravated by the “Japa Syndrome”—the mass exodus of highly trained engineering professionals to other countries. This shortage of skilled professionals poses a threat to the industry’s sustainability and growth.

Causes of the Talent Shortage

1. Brain Drain

One of the primary causes of the shortage is the continuous migration of skilled engineers to developed countries in search of better opportunities. Many Nigerian engineers relocate to North America, Europe, and the Middle East due to better remuneration, career growth, and improved working conditions. The exodus of these professionals creates a significant skill gap in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

2. Declining Interest in Engineering Disciplines

Younger generations are showing diminishing interest in engineering careers, especially in the oil and gas sector. The perception that the industry is volatile, with frequent downturns and job losses, discourages many from pursuing careers in engineering.

3. Inadequate Training and Skill Development

Although Nigeria produces thousands of engineering graduates each year, many lack the practical skills essential for the oil and gas industry. A significant gap exists between academic instruction and real-world engineering practice. This disconnect means that graduates often require substantial additional training before they can contribute effectively in the field. The critical question is: who bears the responsibility—and the cost—of this training? Should it be the responsibility of academia, the industry, or the government?

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Many engineering firms today are no longer investing in the training and development of young engineers. Instead, they tend to prefer hiring experienced professionals, which explains the persistent demand for candidates with five to ten years of experience. This trend marks a significant shift from the practices of 20 to 25 years ago.

A large portion of Nigeria’s seasoned geoscience, engineering, and management professionals came through structured training programmes provided by multinational companies. These organisations routinely recruited graduates from Nigerian universities, offering them comprehensive local and international training, along with invaluable mentorship from experienced expatriates.

However, with the gradual exit of multinationals and the increasing dominance of Nigerian companies in oilfield development, a critical question arises: are local companies making adequate investments in workforce development? Are training budgets truly being utilised to build capacity, or are they merely included in Field Development Plans as formalities? If meaningful investments in training are not made, the industry risks facing an even deeper professional skills gap in the near future.

4. Aging Workforce

A large proportion of Nigeria’s experienced oil and gas engineers are nearing retirement age, and there are in-sufficient young professionals to replace them. There is that skill gap across cadres such that the engineering workforce in Nigeria is top heavy. This generational gap exacerbates the talent crisis in the sector.

5. Limited Investment in Research and Development (R&D)

Nigeria’s expenditure on R&D remains significantly low compared to global standards. While developed nations allocate 2–4 per cent of their GDP to R&D, Nigeria spends less than 0.2 per cent. This lack of funding limits the capacity for scientific breakthroughs and homegrown technological solutions.

Without cutting-edge projects and innovative technologies, skilled engineers seek opportunities elsewhere where they can engage in more advanced work.

6. Lopsided Recruitment

A concerning trend in the industry is the growing practice of recruitment based on favouritism and personal affiliations rather than merit. This has led to unqualified individuals being placed in roles for which they are ill-suited, undermining efficiency and productivity.

Implications of the Talent Shortage

1. Increased Operational Costs

Oil and gas companies in Nigeria often have to hire expatriates to fill key technical roles, leading to higher operational costs. Foreign experts demand higher salaries, benefits, and accommodation expenses, increasing the overall cost of production.

2. Decline in Production Efficiency

A lack of skilled engineers results in operational inefficiencies, leading to increased downtime, poor maintenance practices, and suboptimal production output. This affects the competitiveness of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector on a global scale.

3. Slow Adoption of New Technologies

With fewer skilled engineers, the industry struggles to implement and integrate emerging technologies such as automation, digital oilfield solutions, and AI-driven analytics. This stifles innovation and limits Nigeria’s ability to maximize oil and gas reserves efficiently.

4. Reduced Investment in the Sector

Foreign and local investors are less likely to commit capital to a sector that lacks the necessary human resources to drive operations successfully. A weak engineering workforce discourages investment and affects long-term industry sustainability.

Strategies to Address the Talent Shortage

1. Strengthening Engineering Education

Universities should revamp their curricula to include more practical training, internships, and collaboration with industry players. Enhanced technical and vocational education can also help produce graduates who are job-ready.

2. Incentivising Talent Retention

The government and private sector should create policies that make the Nigerian oil and gas industry attractive to skilled professionals. Competitive salaries, career development programmes, and improved working conditions can help retain top talents.

3. Encouraging Knowledge Transfer

Expatriate engineers working in Nigeria should be mandated to train local engineers as part of knowledge transfer initiatives. Mentorship programmes and on-the-job training will help bridge the skills gap.

4. Promoting Research and Development

Investing in R&D will encourage innovation and attract engineering talents who seek intellectually stimulating work. Partnerships between oil companies, universities, and research institutions should be fostered to drive technological advancements.

5. Government and Industry Collaboration

The government should implement policies that support local content development, ensuring that Nigerian engineers are prioritised for employment in key industry roles. Companies should also establish graduate trainee programmes to nurture young professionals.

Conclusion

The dearth of engineering talents in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is a pressing challenge that requires immediate intervention. By addressing the root causes, investing in human capital, and fostering an environment conducive to career growth, Nigeria can develop a robust engineering workforce capable of sustaining the industry for future generations. If these challenges are not tackled promptly, the country risks losing its competitive edge in the global oil and gas market.

Olusegun Oyebanji is an energy consultant.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

