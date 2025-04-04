After missing out on the officiating team for the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, Nigerian referees Aminu Shuaibu and Muhammadu Yakubu have been selected for the upcoming U-20 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

Mr Shuaibu has been named as a match assessor, while his colleague Mr Yakubu has been selected has an assistant referee.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed their inclusion on Thursday, marking Nigeria’s return to the CAF refereeing roster after a notable absence in the U-17 AFCON.

Their selection ensures the country’s representation among the match officials for the prestigious youth tournament.

Ghana’s presence grows, Morocco left out

Nigeria’s West African rivals, Ghana, have also secured a place in the officiating team, with Theophilus Akugre making the cut as an assistant referee.

Mr Akugre, who has been on CAF’s radar following a series of successful training programs last year, will officiate at the U-20 AFCON.

This marks the second Ghanaian referee assigned to a CAF tournament this year.

Reginald Amoah is currently officiating at the U-17 AFCON in Morocco, where he took charge of the Group Stage match between Somalia and Tunisia on 1 April

However, in a surprising development, no Moroccan referee was included in the U-20 AFCON officiating team, despite the North African nation hosting the ongoing U-17 edition.

CAF finalises officiating team for U-20 AFCON

The list of referees and match officials for the tournament is extensive, including 14 centre referees, 15 assistant referees, and 10 Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

Additionally, there will be one CAF committee member, three assessors, six instructors, five CAF staff members, and three IT support and VAR technicians.

With the officiating team now finalised, attention shifts to the competition itself, which is set to take place in Egypt.

The U-20 AFCON will officially kick off on 26 April, promising thrilling youth football action across the continent.

