The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has revealed the cause of the fire that engulfed many buildings in the Dosunmu market axis of Lagos Island on Tuesday.

The agency’s spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, in an update, said the fire outbreak was caused by a generator set.

“Investigation revealed that the fire started from a shop where a generator set was being refueled while still on.

“The generator ignited in the process and the person fueling the generator threw the fuel to the building opposite, causing the fire to escalate,” Mr Okunbor said.

The fire affected about 15 buildings out of which six had collapsed, the agency said.

Recurring fire outbreaks

The fire outbreak at Dosunmu market came 24 hours after a similar incident involving a three-storey building with 20 built-up shops and three warehouses occurred at the Balogun market on Monday, the same axis where Tuesday’s incident occurred.

Govt orders indefinite closure of Dosunmu market, environs

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed that commercial activities in Dosunmu Street and its immediate environs be suspended immediately until further notice.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Distress, CBD, Bola Lawal, announced the closure and suspension when she led a delegation to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

According to Mrs Lawal, who monitored the incident, the measure had become necessary to prevent possible loss of life and maintain peace and order in the area.

She listed the markets affected by the closure to include Dosunmu, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Moshalashi, Woro Pedro, Obanikoro Street, Ago Tawa, Idumagbo Avenue, Idumagbo, Ido – Oluwo and Oju Olobun Street.

