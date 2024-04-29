The founder of the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola on Monday called on those seeking the dissolution of the country to learn from China on how diversity could be used for economic prosperity.

Mr Babalola made the appeal at the 1st Inter-Continental Universities Conference, hosted by the ABUAD in collaboration with China-Africa Discourse Studies (CECADS), at the University campus in Ado Ekiti.

Speaking at the conference with the theme, ‘Building Bridges for Advancing the SDG: Enhancing Inter-University Scientific Collaboration between Africa and China,’ the legal icon noted that most people believed that the size of China, coupled with the large number of tribes and languages, were responsible for its underdevelopment, just as many Nigerians also believed that the large number of tribes and languages was also responsible for her underdevelopment.

“However, China has today taken advantage of the population and made the country a huge success and one of the first three civilised countries in the world.

“Those advocating that Nigeria should be balkanised should learn from how China took advantage of its size, population and manpower to become one of the leading civilised and industrialised countries in the world,” he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Yan Yuqing, said that China would be willing to cooperate more with Nigeria in the field of higher education.

Ms Yuqing added that the Asian nation would support more outstanding Nigerian students studying in China, and Chinese students coming to Nigeria for exchanges. She said that China would also support more joint scientific research among universities.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

The Consul General observed that Nigeria being the largest economy in Africa, as well as the African continent, had great potential for development in terms of science, technology and innovation, talent development and technology-driven innovation.

“I believe that Afe Babalola University is the key facilitator of China-Nigeria cooperation in education and science and technology for sustainable development.

“China and Nigeria are important strategic partners. I look forward to deepening the friendship and mutual understanding between our two countries through cooperation in education, science and technology and employment empowerment, and thus creating an example for cooperation in other areas,” she said.

She further noted that presently, numerous Chinese companies were investing in Nigeria, creating a large number of jobs while promoting the development of Nigerian society.

“China is willing to support the empowerment of Nigerian youths, and through Chinese language and vocational skills education, provide more Nigerian youths with the opportunity to work in Chinese enterprises and even serve as the companies’ administrators.

“Today, I invite the heads of CCECC and Power Construction Corporation of China, who have made great contributions to the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure construction, power and agriculture sectors, to accompany me on this visit. And I am sure they will welcome the outstanding students of Afe Babalola University to join them in the future,” she added.

In his keynote address, the Acting Executive Secretary, National University Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyaki, noted that the Africa-Asia Inter-Continental Universities Conference represented a significant opportunity to build bridges across our continents, by bringing together academics, researchers, diplomats, and other experts from Africa and China, including students.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

