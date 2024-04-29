Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State inaugurated a 50,000-hectare rice farm at Ndok in Ogoja Local Government Area on Sunday.

The initiative is supported by a credit scheme in which the state government allocates N150 million monthly to agricultural development initiatives.

Mr Otu said with the initiative, the state government was poised to revolutionise the agricultural sector directly with farmers.

“We are engaging with farmers groups as part of our agricultural revolution, focusing initially on short-term food crops like rice and cassava.

“We are also progressing towards the development of oil palm and rubber plantations.

“We are committed to ensuring the provision of essential resources like credit-guarantee schemes to facilitate financial assistance for dedicated farmers,” he said.

The governor encouraged individuals to seize the opportunity to engage in agricultural production.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Earlier, Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation, Johnson Ebokpo, said the government had acquired new tractors to be distributed to local government areas to enhance agricultural mechanisation.

He said that farmers’ cooperatives would manage the tractors.

Mr Ebokpo added that the initiative aimed at empowering youths while supporting small-holder farmers in scaling up their operations.

In his remarks, the Chairperson of the Rice Farmers Association in Cross River, Emmanuel Anoh, projected a minimum yield of six tonnes of rice per hectare of land.

He said the six tonnes would translate to 140 bags of 50kg of rice per hectare, stressing that the significant increase would transform food availability in Nigeria.

Mr Anoh commended the Cross River government for the initiative and expressed confidence about its positive outcome.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

