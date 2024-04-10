Mabel Makun has confirmed that her marriage to famous comedian Ayo Makun, known as AY, has ended.

An interior decorator, Mabel, revealed this in a statement on her Instagram page on Tuesday night.

On Sunday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that AY confirmed on his Instagram page that his twenty-year marriage was on the brink of collapse.

But Mabel, who had maintained silence all the while, broke her silence by issuing a statement which confirmed that the marriage was over.

She wrote: “I want to express my sincere gratitude for the supportive messages I have received from everyone. However, my silence should not be misunderstood. Also, the father of my children, whom I have been with for some years, deserves respect and privacy from me and all the concerned parties.

“Most importantly, because of our children whose mental health and general well-being should be prioritised. Many lies have been peddled against me and attacks orchestrated on the social media space, but | I will honour my kids with my silence and not address any of these lies.”

Dream ended

Mabel also said that her dreams of a lifelong marriage had ended.

“I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children.

“While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life,” she noted.

The mum-of-two also sought people’s assistance in fostering an atmosphere of respect and understanding as she and her ex-husband navigated the changes.

She said, “This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and 1) find our path forward. I wish him the very best in his journey as well.”

AY comedian

On Sunday, AY confirmed that his marriage was collapsing and acknowledged that neither his ex-wife nor him were entirely innocent in casting stones.

The 52-year-old comedian stated that many people wrongly assumed his silence meant he could not address issues.

Furthermore, he said his personality and abilities confirm that he has reached a stage where he cannot entertain the public with deep personal family issues.

Despite not struggling to defend himself, he noted that being the target of a negative narrative doesn’t imply weakness.

He said: “Some of us are just logical enough to understand the difference between opinions, values, beliefs, and facts.

“They just might be too much concerning the individuals involved, not even when I have a grown-up daughter with access to social media. Her mental health needs to be protected from seeing things she can not be proud of online.”

The comedian further revealed that his benefits from the 20-year-old union were his children, Michelle and Ayomide.

He showed off the benefits on his Instagram hours after he confirmed his marriage was slipping away.

READ ALSO: Stay away from my husband comedian ays wife warns pregnant friend

Background

It is the third time the couple would make headlines in eight years.

In February 2016, reports emerged that Mabel moved out of their Lekki residence for undisclosed reasons.

However, the couple that wedded in 2008 denied the rumours in a joint statement.

On 12 June 2017, this newspaper reported that a controversy trailed the marriage after Mabel urged a well-known Lagos socialite to maintain distance from her husband.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

