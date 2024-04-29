The Ogun State Government has sealed off Gasco Marine Ltd, the company whose truck was involved in an accident that caused an explosion in the Ita-Oshin area of Abeokuta North Local Government Area on Saturday.

Addressing journalists after sealing off the premises of the company located at Onijoganjogan, Abeokuta, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Environment and chairperson, Special Task Force on Environmental Matters, Farouq Akintunde, said the accident occurred due to the negligence of the company.

“Two days ago, Ogun State was in a tumult with the news of a fire incident that occurred around Ita-Oshin. We can authoritatively confirm that the truck that was involved in that fire is from this company.

“It was a sorry case because it involved loss of life and destruction of properties. Our preliminary investigation shows that it was due to an act of negligence from the company as they did not do the needful as regards the truck.

“As a regulatory body which is in control of all these matters, we believe there is a need for us to conduct safety and audit tests on all their trucks to prevent future occurrence. In doing so, we have to shut down the premises. After that, all other procedures will follow,” he said.

Mr Akintunde disclosed that the company would be unsealed as soon as all necessary steps and precautions have been put in place.

He maintained that as a business-friendly state, the government does not take joy in sealing off business premises perpetually.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

