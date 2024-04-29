Some commuters in Ilorin, the Kwara capital, have lamented the increase in transportation fares within the city owing to the current fuel scarcity.

Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday said they now pay double the fare that had hitherto been increased since the removal of fuel subsidy.

NAN reports that transportation fares have increased in the Ilorin metropolis since Saturday due to fuel scarcity and unavailability.

Olunlade to Offa Garage, which used to be N100, is now N200, and Offa Garage to Mandate Market, which was N200, is now between N350 and N400, depending on the bargaining power.

Also, Olunlade to Post Office now costs N400 while commercial motorcyclists operating within areas to junctions now charge between N250 and N300 as against N150 and N200.

Grace Philip, who went to shop at Mandate Market, said the high cost of transportation reduced what she was able to buy in the market.

”Already, the money I had with me could not buy all that we needed in the house, but I just had to come and manage; on getting to the road, the transportation fare now doubled.

”This means my limited money will be affected again, which boils down to the fact that what we are going through is unbearable.

”There were rumours that the fuel price would reduce for some weeks now, but instead, it had become more expensive and even unavailable because people are struggling to buy,” she said.

On her part, Aisha Mohammed said she would have to trek from the junction where she would be dropped to her house because the money meant for the motorbike had been spent on plying the main road.

She begged that the situation be put under control soon because it won’t be easy for people to get to where they earn their living.

Umar Haroon expressed sympathy with students because they would spend the most useful part of their time scrambling for transportation due to the few number of vehicles on the road.

He said they would be tired by the time they get to school and may not be useful to themselves for the rest of the day.

NAN reports that only a few filling stations were selling fuel with the attendant long queues of vehicles.

Those selling dispensed a litre of fuel for N750, others sold for N850 and N900, while black marketers sold for as high as N1,000 or N1,500 per litre. (NAN)

