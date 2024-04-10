Thousands of Muslim faithfuls trooped out in Maiduguri, Yola and Damaturu – the capitals of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, respectively, to observe prayers for the Eid-el-Fitr on Wednesday.

The Eid-el-Fitr prayers held peacefully in the three states, which were hotbeds of violence at the peak of the insurgent activities of Boko Haram.. There had been past festivities that were disrupted by the insurgent group.

In Maiduguri, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, joined other Muslim faithfuls to observe the prayers at Ramat Square.

The two raka’at prayers were led by Imam Shettima Saleh, who prayed for the total restoration of lasting peace in Borno.

A colourful durbar was organised by the Shehu of Borno to mark the occasion.

In Yola, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is the Waziri of Adamawa, and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri joined other faithfuls at the prayer ground. The prayer was led by Imam Ahmadu Bobboi.

Mr Bobboi, in his sermon, urged Muslims faithfuls to live in peace and embrace the spirit of forgiveness and tolerance.

He prayed for peace and stability of Adamawa State and the nation in general.

A colourful durbar was also held by horsemen from the 36 districts of Adamawa Emirate.

In Yobe, the Deputy Governor Idi Gubana led government delegation to the prayer observed at Damaturu Central Mosque.

The Chief Imam, Sheikh Goni Kamsulum, who led the prayers, enjoined the Muslims to continue practicing the lessons they learned about keeping brotherhood during the month of Ramadan.

He also called on parents to monitor their wards and the company they keep to ensure discipline.

In his Sallah message presented by his deputy, Governor Mai Mala Buni congratulated Muslim faithfuls on the successful completion of the one-month Ramadan fast and wished them a peaceful celebration.

He reminded the people of the need to continue praying for the unity, peace, security, and prosperity of Yobe and Nigeria in general. (NAN)

