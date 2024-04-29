Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with the victims of the twin tanker explosion in both Rivers and Ogun States.

The incident in Rivers State, according to reports, happened on Friday, leaving many fatalities and destruction in its trail.

Similarly, on Friday in Ogun State, a gas tanker explosion was said to have left four persons dead and several properties razed.

Atiku shared his condolence to the families of the bereaved through a press statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Monday.

According to Atiku, “It hurts to say that I feel the anguish of those who have lost loved ones in these twin disasters.

“For those who lost their lives in these incidents, it is my prayer that their souls shall meet the promise of God’s mercies.

“For the bereaved that they left behind, I also pray that the Almighty shall ease the pains in your hearts and grant everyone the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss.

“It is also my prayer that everyone who has lost valuable belongings and property to the disaster, the Almighty shall enlarge His provisions to you and please you with something better than what was lost,” Atiku said.

He similarly expressed his heartfelt condolences to both Governors Similayi Fubara and Dapo Abiodun of Rivers and Ogun, respectively, and urged them to ensure that the government carries out thorough investigations into the incidents.

Atiku advocated that mechanisms be put in place for the transitioning to a much safer mode of transporting petroleum products, especially in urban centres.

