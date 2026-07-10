The Enugu State Government has sealed four private hospitals in Enugu North Local Government Area of the state for failing to meet regulatory requirements.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Enugu by the Ministry of Health’s spokeswoman, Chidiogo Ugodu.

Mrs Ugodu said the hospitals were sealed on 8 July as part of the ministry’s intensified monitoring and supervision of private health facilities across the state to ensure quality healthcare delivery and compliance with regulatory standards.

She said the renewed enforcement exercise was initiated by the Commissioner for Health, George Ugwu.

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According to the statement, the Director of Medical Services, Chinyere Ezeudu, led a team of senior ministry officials on an unscheduled inspection of private health facilities in Enugu North.

The statement quoted Mr Ugwu, a professor and medical doctor, as saying that the exercise aimed at ensuring that all private hospitals and healthcare providers operating in the state complied with statutory requirements.

He said the requirements included the renewal of operating licences and the registration of facilities yet to be captured by the relevant regulatory authorities.

The commissioner said the team inspected seven private health facilities, assessing their operational status, documentation, licensing compliance and adherence to prescribed healthcare standards.

Mr Ugwu reaffirmed the state government’s commitment, under Governor Peter Mbah, to ensuring that residents had access to safe, effective and quality healthcare services.

“The supervision exercise will be sustained across the state to ensure that only duly approved and compliant facilities provide healthcare services to the people,” he said.

The commissioner urged operators of private healthcare facilities to regularise their operations by renewing expired licences and, where necessary, registering unlicensed facilities.

“The ongoing monitoring exercise is not only a regulatory measure but also a critical step towards strengthening the health system and safeguarding the lives of citizens,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state government, through the Ministry of Health, sealed three illegal health facilities operating without licences in the Enugu South Local Government Area some weeks ago.