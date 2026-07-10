Your gift card is worth more than you think if you sell it the right way. Thousands of Nigerians are not getting the best value of their gift cards simply because they don’t know how to convert them at the best possible rate.

When it comes to converting gift cards to cash, the platform you choose, not just the card itself, determines whether you walk away with real value or lose money to poor rates and hidden fees.

In this guide, I will show you exactly what affects gift card rates, the smartest ways to maximize your payout, and the top platform to sell your gift cards for the highest rate in Nigeria today.

What determines the gift card rate in Nigeria

Here are the major factors that influence the prices of gift cards in Nigeria:

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The platform you use: Some platforms take high commissions, and others have hidden fees, while others are completely transparent and offer realistic rates. The platform you choose determines the rate at which you sell your gift card.

Type of gift card: Gift cards like Steam and Apple that have higher demand always have a higher rate than gift cards with lower demand.

Physical/digital card: Physical gift cards with receipts tend to have a higher exchange rate than digital gift cards because of the lower risk associated with them.

Supply/demand of a particular gift card: When the supply of a particular card is higher than its demand, the rate drops, and when demand exceeds supply, the rate increases.

Card currency: The card’s currency is also a major factor; for example, a $50 Amazon USA card will have a better rate than a $50 Amazon Canada card.

Step-by-Step: How to Sell a Gift Card Online in Nigeria

Pick an online gift card platform in Nigeria: The first step is choosing a gift card platform you can trust to offer transparent rates and pay out instantly. Remember that the platform you pick determines the rate at which you sell your gift cards.

Sign up: Download the app for the platform you will be using and sign up, or you can sign up directly on the web if the brand offers web services.

Select gift card: Go to the sell gift card section. You will see a wide range of gift cards; select the gift card you want to sell.

Check the rate: Double-check the rate they are buying your gift card for, and make sure there are no hidden fees.

Calculate your payout: Quickly use their rates to calculate your payout. Some brands have a rate calculator you can use to calculate your expected payout on the app or website.

Input your card value: If you are okay with the expected payout, go ahead and enter your gift card code or image, whether it’s a physical or digital gift card.

Choose your preferred payment method: Pick your preferred payment method and provide account details to the account you want your money to be paid into.

Confirm payment: Immediately after the system confirms the card, the amount for the card will be deposited in your account in naira.

Top 3 platforms for getting the highest gift card rate in Nigeria

With so many gift card trading platforms out there, you must be careful when picking a platform to sell your gift card on. We have used these platforms to sell gift cards, and can confidently recommend them as the best in Nigeria:

Nosh

About: Nosh is a safe and easy-to-use gift card trading platform for Nigerians where you can trade a wide range of popular cards like Amazon, Steam, Apple, Google Play, etc. They offer the highest rate for selling gift cards, and they are transparent with all their dealings. With Nosh, you don’t have to worry about hidden charges.

Why we recommend Nosh: Their offer includes instant payout, data encryption, high exchange rates, transparent rates, 24/7 customer support, a beginner-friendly interface, web and app services, a unique rate calculator, and other services like converting cryptocurrency to cash, paying local and international bills, and buying eSIMs.

Hook

About: Hook has proven that the offer a top-notch gift card service to Nigerians. They are a registered gift card trading platform you can trust to sell your gift card on without worrying about any fraudulent activity.

Why we recommend Hook: instant transactions, rewards system for trading daily, weekly, and monthly, high rate, and they also offer other services like airtime recharge, data recharge, and other local bill payments

Cardsoon

About: Cardsoon is a gift card trading app built for quick trades, and it also supports a wide range of gift cards. The platform stands out for rate transparency, showing your payout amount upfront before you confirm a trade, so there are no surprises once the card is verified.

Why we recommend Cardsoon: Instant and transparent transactions, Reward & Earn feature where daily check-ins earn coins, plus a referral bonus system for inviting friends, 24/7 customer support, and they also offer a virtual dollar card service that lets you shop globally.

Tips to get the highest rate

Here are tips to help you get the best value for your gift card:

Check the rate before you sell: Rates change often, sometimes daily. Always check the platform’s rate calculator first before selling.

Popular cards get higher rates: Popular gift cards like Amazon, Apple, Steam, and Razer Gold are always in demand, and they also have higher rates than less popular gift cards.

Bulk cards can get you a better deal: If you have more than one card, trading them together sometimes gets you a slightly better rate than selling one at a time.

Avoid agents on WhatsApp and social media: There are a lot of scams on social media offering tempting rates. It is always better to use a verified gift card platform.

Don’t be in a hurry to sell: it is always better to check other platform rates first rather than accepting the first offer you see.

Frequently asked questions

Where is the best place to sell gift cards in Nigeria?

The best place to sell your gift card and get the highest rate in Nigeria is on the Nosh app or website.

Which gift card is the most expensive in Nigeria?

The most expensive gift card currently in Nigeria is the Razer Gold and Apple/iTunes gift card.

Where can I sell my gift card and get paid instantly?

You can sell your gift card and get paid instantly on the Nosh app or website.

Conclusion

Selling your gift card for the highest rate in Nigeria doesn’t have to be a transaction full of uncertainty. Once you understand what affects your card’s value, follow the right steps, and trade on a platform that’s transparent with its rates, you will get the best value for your gift card.

The difference between a good rate and a poor one often comes down to the platform you choose, so take your time, compare your options, and avoid trading with unverified sources.

Ready to convert your unused gift card to cash? Choose a trusted Nigerian platform, check the rate, and cash out now.