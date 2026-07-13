A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Awka, Anambra State, on Monday, remanded an online publisher and blogger, Ejike Ofoegbu, over alleged defamatory publications targeting Governor Charles Soludo and members of his family.

Mr Ofoegbu owns Igbo Times Magazine and INews.

Chief Magistrate C.O. Ezekwere ordered that the case be transmitted to the Anambra Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

Magistrate Ezekwere advised Ofoegbu to approach the High Court in Awka for bail, noting that the magistrate’s court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

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The magistrate adjourned the case until 27 July for the report of compliance.

The complainant was represented by A.A. Nwanri and the Chief Security Officer to the Governor, O.K. Nkuma.

The Prosecution Counsel, Tochukwu Echemagu of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, told the court that Mr Ofoegbu is charged with identity theft, defamation and cyberstalking.

The prosecution told the court that Mr Ofoegbu allegedly created and published fabricated and defamatory reports against the governor and his family to attract online traffic and generate financial gains.

The police alleged that the publications falsely claimed that Mr Soludo had disowned his son, Ozonna, and that the son described his father as “a drunkard who beat my mum,” and also alleged a drinking competition involving the governor and a minister.

The prosecution further told the court that although Mr Ofoegbu had earlier issued a public apology and retraction over the publications, he was still facing prosecution for criminal defamation, cyberstalking and identity theft under the relevant laws.

The police said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 24(1)(b) and 38 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act of 2015, as well as Sections 373 and 375 of the Nigerian Criminal Code Act.

(NAN)