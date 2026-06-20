The Anambra State Government has called on experts and stakeholders in the construction sector to uphold professional standards and eliminate quackery in the building industry.

Chijioke Ojukwu, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, made this appeal during a meeting with professional bodies and industry stakeholders in Awka on Thursday.

The meeting featured representatives from the Nigerian Institute of Builders, the Nigerian Institute of Architects, the Nigerian Society of Structural Engineers, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, and the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), among others.

Mr Ojukwu stated that the role of qualified professionals is vital to the effective implementation of physical planning and urban development policies. He emphasised that sustainable, orderly urban growth can only be achieved through the active involvement of competent, duly certified practitioners.

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Addressing the Threat of Quackery

The commissioner expressed deep concern about the growing number of unqualified individuals operating in the industry.

“Such individuals often infiltrate critical stages of the building construction value chain and secure contracts despite lacking the requisite qualifications,” Mr Ojukwu said. “This is partly responsible for structural failures and other avoidable incidents within the sector.”

He called for a more coordinated regulatory framework and enhanced enforcement mechanisms to ensure that only licensed professionals may practice in the state, noting that these measures would promote accountability, improve construction standards, and better safeguard lives and property.

Improving Transparency

To further strengthen the sector, the ministry is introducing a more transparent and accountable assessment process for government development levies.

“This initiative is intended to eliminate ambiguity and close loopholes that may encourage corrupt practices,” the commissioner added.

Stakeholder Support

Okey Nwosu, Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Structural Engineers (NSSE), Onitsha Chapter, described the engagement as timely and productive. He noted that the forum provided stakeholders with a platform to discuss practical measures to sanitise the sector and prevent unqualified practitioners from operating within the system.

Emma Ifemedebe, a former chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, reinforced this, stating that proper planning is the foundation of development control. He emphasised that development must be preceded by comprehensive planning to ensure that structures are situated in suitable locations.

(NAN)