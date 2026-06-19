Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has described the death of a renowned Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, as a profound loss to Abia, Nigeria’s entertainment industry, and millions of admirers worldwide.

Mr Otti stated this on Thursday during the funeral service held in honour of the late actor at the Mary Slessor Technical College Ground in Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, said the late actor was more than an entertainer, noting that he served as a cultural ambassador who projected the image of the state and nation on the global stage.

He said that late Ekubo’s life exemplified resilience, creativity and excellence, adding that his success story remained a source of inspiration to young people.

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“Alex possessed that rare gift of connecting with people through his performances.

“He brought joy to homes, inspired young people and demonstrated that with discipline, dedication and excellence, greatness is achievable.

“His success story remains a powerful testimony to the resilience, creativity and ingenuity that characterise the people of Abia State.

“He carried his roots with pride and never ceased to identify with the land of his birth.

“In him, the youth of our state found a role model who dared to dream and worked tirelessly to turn those dreams into reality,” Mr Otti said.

The governor noted that although the actor’s death had created a vacuum in the Nigerian creative industry, his legacy and works would continue to inspire generations.

He urged the bereaved family, the people of Arochukwu and the entertainment industry to remain strong and take solace in God during the period of mourning.

In a sermon titled “Please Forgive, God”, the Resident Pastor of Streams of Joy, Umuahia, Eno Jerry-Eze, reminded the congregation that nothing happens without God’s knowledge and permission.

Mrs Jerry-Eze urged people to continually examine their lives and prepare for the day when everyone would give an account of their stewardship on earth.

In a tribute, the late actor’s elder sister, Kelechi Ekubo-Otusi, described her brother as humble, caring, loving and God-fearing, adding that he devoted his life to God and humanity.

The late Ekubo died in May at the age of 40 following complications arising from advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings and other relatives.

Top government officials, Nollywood actors and sympathisers from different parts of the country attended the funeral.

(NAN)