The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, George Ugwu, has raised an alarm over the circulation of counterfeit Augmentin 625mg tablets in the country, including their possible presence in the state.

Mr Ugwu, a professor, alerted the public about the development in a statement issued in Enugu by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Chidiogo Ugodu, and made available to reporters on Thursday.

He stated that available intelligence indicated the fake products had the same Batch Number, AC3N, as the genuine product from GlaxoSmithKline.

He, however, noted that the fake tablets bore inconsistent manufacturing and expiry dates: September 2025 and 2028, respectively.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The commissioner also stated that the counterfeit tablets exhibited textural irregularities and poor-quality packaging seals, raising serious concerns about their safety, quality, and effectiveness.

“Members of the public are advised to purchase medicines only from licensed pharmacies and accredited health facilities.

“Providers and the general public should carefully inspect all Augmentin 625mg tablets before use.

“Anyone who suspects possession or sale of the counterfeit product should immediately report it to the nearest health authority or the Enugu State Ministry of Health.

“Together, let us protect our communities from the dangers of counterfeit medicines,” the statement added.

(NAN)