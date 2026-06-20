A military convoy responding to a bandit attack on the Isa–Bargaja road in Sokoto State has reportedly struck an improvised explosive device (IED), leaving soldiers dead and injured.—

Isa, Sokoto State

Residents of the Bargaja community in Isa Local Government Area, Sokoto State, have reported that a military convoy responding to a bandit attack on the village struck a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on Saturday. The explosion has left an unconfirmed number of soldiers dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred on the Isa–Bargaja road as troops were mobilised to the community following a distress call regarding an overnight raid by armed groups.

PREMIUM TIMES has not independently verified the exact casualty figures as of press time, and military authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

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The Incident

According to local reports, armed bandits invaded the Bargaja community between midnight and the early hours of Saturday, compelling villagers to flee and seek military intervention. Community sources allege that the attackers planted the explosive device on the route before the arrival of security personnel.

“They were on their way to rescue us when the vehicle hit the explosive,” a resident stated. “Many soldiers were affected. One of the injured soldiers later made his way into the village seeking assistance.”

Another resident confirmed that community leaders travelled to Isa town to commiserate with military personnel following the reports of casualties.

Allegations of a Coordinated Ambush

Developments in the area suggest a potential tactical escalation. A source familiar with the incident alleged that the troops may have been targeted in a coordinated ambush. The source claimed that an armoured vehicle leading the convoy passed safely, while the subsequent vehicle was struck.

Residents reported hearing consistent gunfire throughout the night, further heightening fears in the community.

Escalating Security Concerns

The incident follows a security alert circulated in neighbouring Zamfara State just one day prior, which warned that bandits were allegedly planning to plant explosive devices along major roads in the Zurmi, Dauran, Yanbiki, and Birnin Magaji axis.

While no direct evidence currently links the warning to the Sokoto incident, the development underscores growing anxiety among residents regarding the potential adoption of IEDs by criminal groups in Nigeria’s North-west—a region previously characterised primarily by mass abductions, cattle rustling, and rural raids.

Security analysts have repeatedly warned that the proliferation of military-style tactics among non-state actors could significantly complicate counter-insurgency efforts in the region. The incident occurs amid persistent instability in eastern Sokoto, including Isa, Sabon Birni, and Goronyo, where residents continue to face recurrent assaults.

Official Response Pending

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from military authorities were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report. Furthermore, the spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, Ahmad Rufai, and the Chairman of Isa Local Government Area, Sharehu Kamarawa, could not be reached for comment.

PREMIUM TIMES will continue to update this report as further details emerge.