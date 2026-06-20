The collation of results at wards and local government areas commenced on Saturday evening in the Ekiti governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that voting commenced at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday in many of the 2,445 polling units in the state. At the end of voting, results were announced for each polling unit.

The results from polling units were collated in the 177 wards of the state before further collation was done in each of the 16 local government areas.

Ekiti has 1,059,360 registered voters, but only 1,028,929 of them who collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were eligible to participate in the election in the South-west state. A total of 14 parties are taking part in the election with incumbent governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC considered the frontrunner.

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Follow this page for results from wards and LGs as announced by the appropriate INEC officials.



