A state high court in Awka, Anambra State, on Friday, granted a native doctor bail in the sum of N50 million.

The native doctor, Johnpaul Ezenagu, popularly known as “Muo Mmili Afuluanya” is facing trial over alleged ritual practices.

Mr Ezenagu would have been arraigned in April but the arraignment was postponed until 3 June due to his ill-health.

During the hearing on 3 June, his lawyer, Kingsley Awuka, applied for his bail on health grounds which was opposed by the prosecution which asked the court to remand him in prison until determination of the application.

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The court subsequently declined the bail application and remanded the native doctor at the Amawbia Correctional Centre.

The court subsequently adjourned until 19 June (Today) for hearing on bail application.

Hearing and bail

During Friday’s hearing, the trial Judge, Jude Obiora, granted Mr Ezenagu bail in the sum of N50 million and a surety in like sum.

Mr Obiora also ruled that the defendant must deposit title document of his residence which would be forfeited if he jumps bail.

The judge further barred the defendant from granting press interviews while the trial was going on and subsequently adjourned the trial until 3 July.

Lawyer speaks

Mr Awuka, the defence counsel, told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Ezenagu indeed deserved the bail he was granted, considering his health conditions.

“The court was gracious in granting the bail, and deservedly so,” Mr Awuka said.

Details of the trial and charges

Mr Ezenagu was arrested in March by the operatives of the Agunechemba, a vigilante group in Anambra, over the alleged offences.

The defendant was later arraigned on five-count charges.

The Anambra State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is leading the prosecution.

According to a charge sheet obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ezenagu faces a five-count charge.

The charges were propagation of accumulation of wealth by supernatural means, throwing and pouring of items of sacrifice into water, and misleading the public about possession of supernatural powers.

Others were obtaining rewards from the public by claiming to possess supernatural powers and representation of being a witch with powers of witchcraft.

The prosecution had told the court during first arraignment that the offences in the counts one to four were contrary to Sections 18 and 19 of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

It added that the offence in count five violated Section 192 (a) of the Criminal Code CAP 36 Revised Laws of Anambra State 1991.

Meanwhile, majority of the count charges against the native doctor were derived from the Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State initiated the Bill that resulted in the law.

The law, aside from creating the Agunechemba vigilante group, also banned the making of charms for the commission of crime and the performance of sacrifices along roads in the state.

It was targeted at native doctors who prepare charms for criminals terrorising residents of the South-eastern state.

The legislation equally outlawed the practice of Oke-Ite and Ezenwanyi for the purpose of wealth accumulation through supernatural means.

It imposes six years imprisonment or N20 million or both on defaulters upon conviction.

The legislation seeks to check insecurity in the state.

Since the law was enacted, Governor Soludo’s administration has launched a crackdown on fake native doctors and other spiritualists who encourage criminality by making charms for armed robbers, kidnappers and terrorists.

Even pastors who allegedly exploit residents with fake miracles have also been arrested.

Since the launch of the crackdown, one native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, has been convicted and sentenced while eight suspected fake pastors were recently arraigned and remanded for allegedly performing fake miracles.

Mr Nwangwu, otherwise known as ‘Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki’ was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for offences related to ritual practices, robbery, conspiracy, preparing charms for criminals and aiding internet fraudsters.