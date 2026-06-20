The Anambra State Government has disbursed ₦80 million to 80 local startups, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing initiative to reposition the state as a leading technology and innovation hub in Nigeria.

The investment was announced by Chinwe Okoli, the Chief Executive Officer of the Solution Innovation District (SID) and Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Innovation and Business Incubation. According to Ms Okoli, the funding is a core component of Governor Soludo’s strategic mandate to transform Anambra into “Africa’s Silicon Valley” while fostering a robust digital economy.

“Our administration is committed to transforming Anambra into Africa’s Silicon Valley. This vision is driven not by politics but by a clear and strategic imperative to secure the future of our state and its people,” Governor Soludo stated.

Investing in the Digital Economy

Each of the 80 qualifying startups received a $1 million grant upon completion of SID’s intensive 12-week incubation programme. Beneficiaries underwent a rigorous selection process, covering:

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Business development and market validation

Customer discovery

Financial planning

Investor readiness

With this latest injection of capital, SID has now supported more than 111 startups through various incubation and acceleration programmes, signalling a rapid expansion of the state’s startup ecosystem.

Developing Local Tech Talent

Beyond direct funding, the event celebrated the graduation of 400 technology professionals trained in high-demand fields, including robotics and network engineering.

The graduation included:

300 Robotics Specialists: Trained in partnership with Circum Technologies, these participants gained expertise in embedded systems, automation, and sensor programming, essential skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

100 Network Engineers: Participants in the ISP Network Engineering Programme, organised with Connekt Broadband, received practical training in fibre optic installation, wireless networking, and broadband infrastructure deployment.

These graduates are expected to be instrumental in the state’s 2,000-kilometre fibre-optic rollout project, which aims to provide reliable internet connectivity to underserved communities across Anambra.

Expanding Connectivity and Infrastructure

The event also highlighted broader infrastructure goals. Ifeanyi Adirika, CEO of Connekt Broadband, announced a new N1 billion Connectivity Fund designed to accelerate broadband access across Anambra’s 21 local government areas. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in schools, hospitals, and markets.

Furthermore, the state is repurposing the former Government House premises into a permanent technology campus. This hub is set to host new facilities, including a planned Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centre by Connekt Broadband, which will create additional employment opportunities for local technology graduates.

The Path to 2030

These efforts are part of the state’s “One Million Anambra Digital Tribe” initiative. The programme has already reached 264,000 beneficiaries and seeks to equip one million residents with advanced digital skills by 2030.

“The event demonstrated the state’s innovation model, which brings together government, academia, and the private sector to drive economic transformation,” Ms Okoli noted.

(NAN)