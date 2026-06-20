The by-election for the Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State commenced peacefully but with low turnout of voters in many polling units in the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the election in the senatorial district on Saturday, reports that election materials started arriving at some collation centers from 9:00 a.m. except in areas with difficult terrains

However, the turnout of voters in some areas across the six local government areas have been poor as voters were seen trickling in.

Speaking to NAN in Amaechenu polling unit in Nsukka LGA, with two polling units, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who did not want his name in print, said the exercise commenced early.

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“Materials have just arrived and the agents of the parties, as well as the voters have inspected the materials; so, we are commencing immediately,” the official said.

Some of the voters in the polling unit said they were ready to cast their votes; however, the turnout in the area was poor.

In another polling unit at Ogbodu Aba community in Udenu Local Government area, NAN also reports that voting commenced at about 10 a.m.

Speaking to NAN, a community leader in the area, Sunday Ugwueke, said the exercise was smooth and peaceful.

“I have just voted. They started around 10 a.m and it has been peaceful,” Mr Ugwueke said.

NAN also reports that the Chairman of Udenu Local Government, Aka Eze-Aka, had cast his vote.

Mr Aka performed his civic responsibility at about 910 a.m. at the Agamede Polling Unit, Obollo Eke.

Speaking, thereafter, he commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise so far, praising INEC and Governor Peter Mbah for a smooth exercise.

Chris Ezema, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Nsukka Local Government Area and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Desmond Onah expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the by-election.

They commended INEC for prompt distribution of electoral materials for the by-election.

As at 9.37 a.m., accreditation and voting had started in many polling units though the number of voters was low.

At the Union primary School, Nsukka, and the Township Primary School, Obeachara polling units, accreditation and voting were in progress.

A resident, Ngozi Agbo, said she had voted after accreditation and the INEC staff and security personnel were available as early as 8 a.m.

A resident, Vincent Ugwu, who said he had voted at Obeachara polling unit, commended the early arrival of INEC officials and electoral materials.

All the polling units visited so far, there were presence of security personnel, accreditation and voting with no form of violence except for low turnout of voters.

Although major markets in Nsukka were closed because of the election, some shops and other businesses, including filling stations, opened for business.

The by-election followed the demise of Okechukwu Ezea, the senator who had represented Enugu North, who passed in November 2025.

NAN reports that five political parties including the APC, PDP, NDC, LP, and Boot Party are participating in the election.