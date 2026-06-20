The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says Enugu Region has carried out a community sensitisation campaign in Ebonyi to address rising incidents of vandalism, erection of illegal structures on its Right of Way (RoW).

Ndidi Mbah, general manager, public affairs, TCN, said in a statement in Abuja on Saturday that the campaign took place at Umuhuali, Ezillo, and Nkalagu communities in Ebonyi State.

Mrs Mbah said the sensitisation also included the excavation of soil near transmission tower bases.

According to the General Manager (Transmission), Enugu Region, Thomas Inugonum, the initiative seeks to foster stronger relationships with communities hosting TCN infrastructure.

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He outlined five critical areas requiring immediate community intervention: the dangers of vandalising 330 Kilo Volt (kV) and 132kV high-voltage power lines; illegal erection of structures within TCN’s RoW.

Others, he said, were excavation of soil around transmission tower bases; the risks of trading, farming, or residing directly under 330kV/132kV towers; and the practice of burning waste materials beneath transmission lines.

Mr Inugonum said that similar sensitisation campaigns in Makurdi, Benue State, and Agbogugu and Ihe communities in Enugu State yielded positive outcomes, expressing confidence that Ebonyi would record similar success.

He recalled a tragic incident in Ezillo, Ebonyi, where an unidentified vandal was electrocuted while attempting to vandalise tower 34 on the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kV transmission line.

The TCN official also disclosed that on 9 May the vigilance of local youths and security personnel in Ezza Umuhuali led to the arrest of two vandals who dismantled vital components from Towers T15, T16, and T17 along the Nkalagu-Abakaliki 132kV Single Circuit line.

“Transmission tower components worth millions of naira are vandalised and sold to illicit scrap dealers for a fraction of their value,” he said.

Mr Inugonum urged sustained community participation, grassroots surveillance, and closer collaboration with security agencies to curb the illegal resale of stolen power components.

He also charged residents to promptly report suspicious activities around TCN installations to security agencies or through the company’s dedicated hotlines.

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During the campaign, Mr Inugonum and his management team paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of Umuhuali Autonomous Community, Patrick Udoku.

Receiving the delegation alongside his cabinet, Mr Udoku pledged his domain’s total commitment to safeguarding power installations and preventing encroachment on TCN’s RoW.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Solomon Nweke, president general of Ezza Umuhuali Town Union attributed the recent arrest of suspects to the alertness of local vigilantes and community leaders.

Mr Nweke described attacks on power infrastructure as “a direct assault on the national economy that endangers lives and property.”

He urged TCN to sustain its engagement with host communities and strengthen support for local surveillance initiatives.

Participants from the various communities pledged their full collaboration to TCN and security agencies to safeguard transmission facilities serving their localities and the nation at large.

(NAN)