The police in Anambra State say they have rescued a man who attempted suicide by climbing an electricity mast in Awada, an urban community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The attempted suicide

A video clip showing the man climbing the mast has been circulating on Facebook.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, some residents were heard expressing outrage over the incident.

“Jesus! Jesus!! He’s still climbing,” a female voice is heard saying in the Igbo language in the background of the video.

“Does he want to commit suicide?” another female voice is heard asking in the Igbo language. One woman suggested he must be under the influence of hard drugs.

Police to the rescue

In the Wednesday statement, Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said police operatives later “successfully rescued” the man.

“Upon receiving the distress information, the operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene, cordoned off the area to prevent danger, and controlled the large crowd that had gathered.

“After several minutes of persuasion by the police and some concerned members of the public, the man eventually climbed down safely,” the spokesperson said.

“He was immediately taken into protective custody at the station, where he identified himself as Mr Okwudili David Onyiba, 28 years.”

Mr Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has directed that the man should undergo proper medical and mental health evaluation.

Mr Orutugu assured that the police in the state would provide the necessary support to ensure the man’s well-being.

READ ALSO: Anambra govt bans writing of assignments in textbooks

The commissioner advised Nigerians to always seek lawful and peaceful solutions to personal challenges and to reach out to family, friends, or relevant support groups in times of distress.

“Further developments will be communicated accordingly,” the police chief assured.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a Nigerian man has climbed an electricity mast in the country in an attempted suicide.

In July 2024, police in the FCT arrested Shuaibu Yushau, who allegedly attempted suicide by climbing a radio mast to protest the harsh economic conditions in the country.

In September 2018, a 28-year-old man, Nurudeen Liyasu, also climbed a telecommunication mast in Abuja to protest the poor economy in the country.