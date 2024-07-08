The FCT Police Command said it has arrested one Shuaibu Yushau, who allegedly attempted suicide by climbing a radio mast on Monday to protest the harsh economic condition in the country.

In a statement on Monday evening by its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, the command said it got a distress call from concerned Nigerians prompting it to mobilise its personnel to the location to arrest Mr Yushau.

“Following a distress call from concerned citizens about a young man who climbed a very high mast with a placard at ASO Radio in Katampe at about 09:10 a.m, the operatives of the FCT Police Command swiftly mobilised to the location.

“With much professional persuasions from the police operatives, the man later identified as Shuaibu Alhaji Yushau was prevented from taking his own life. He claimed to have been observing the mast for about a week before deciding to climb it. Suspect is presently in police custody and in a stable condition,” Ms Adeh said.

The protest

Channels TV reported that the man threatened to sacrifice his life for the solution to the country’s dire economic situation.

In the note he wrote and left on the ground before climbing the mast, Mr Shuaibu made various demands, which he said would alleviate the hardship in the country.

Some of the demands include the restoration of fuel subsidy and declaration of state of emergency in some northern states.

The note reads: “On behalf of fellow Nigerians, I demand the following: “Government should return fuel subsidy.

“Government should declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, and Borno on insecurity matters and take immediate action to clear terrorism in the above listed states and the country at large.

“Government should open borders for food importation in order to eradicate food shortages in the country.

“Government should immediately respond to the problem of out-of-school children, which is increasing rapidly.

“These are the major Nigerian problems, and I’m ready to sacrifice my life for the solution to them. I am calling for fellow Nigerians to join me on this riot.”

In September 2018, a 28-year-old man, Nurudeen Liyasu, also climbed a telecommunication mast in Abuja, to protest the poor economy in the country at the time.

