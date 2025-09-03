The Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo is now at full strength following the arrivals of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Raphael Onyedika, Christantus Uche, and Tolu Arokodare on Wednesday evening, joining the rest of the squad ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Rwanda and South Africa.

Earlier in the day, reigning CAF African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, and newly signed Panathinaikos striker Cyriel Dessers arrived at the team’s base, the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot-Ekpene, swelling the camp to 18 players at the time.

With the latest arrivals, all 23 invited players are now in camp.

The squad also includes captain William Troost-Ekong, goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, and defenders Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Felix Agu, Chidozie Awaziem, Bruno Onyemaechi, and Benjamin Fredericks.

Midfielders Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika bolster Eric Chelle’s midfield options, while Lookman, Dessers, Moses Simon, Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Tolu Arokodare, Cyriel Dessers, and Christantus Uche lead the attack.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has also returned to full fitness after a recent injury scare and is expected to start in goal.

The Super Eagles held their first light training session on Tuesday, focusing on recovery drills and tactical adjustments at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

With all players now available, full training resumes Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. local time, with the first 15 minutes open to the press.

Nigeria faces Rwanda’s Amavubi in a must-win Matchday 7 clash on Saturday, 6 September, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, before travelling to Bloemfontein to face South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Tuesday, 9 September.

With the Super Eagles currently sitting fourth in Group C, these back-to-back fixtures are pivotal to Nigeria’s hopes of returning to the global stage after missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.