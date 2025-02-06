Justice Azuka, a lawmaker in Anambra State, who was earlier abducted, has been found dead in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Azuka was abducted on Tuesday night along Ugwunapampa Road in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The lawmaker, who represents Onitsha North Constituency I in the state assembly, was returning home for Christmas celebrations when the hoodlums attacked him.

Discovery of the body

A security operative who asked not to be named told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday that the decomposing body of the lawmaker was found at Second Niger Bridge on Thursday.

“I am a member of the joint security team. We found his body earlier today,” the security operative said.

He said some suspects allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of the lawmaker were arrested on Wednesday night.

“They confessed that they have killed the man. So today (Thursday), we dragged them to show us where they dumped his body,” he stated.

He did not, however, give details.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the security team who found the lawmaker’s body comprised the police and members of the Anambra Vigilante Group.

“The joint security team has taken over the scene and an operation is ongoing for the possible arrest of the suspects involved,” he said.

The police spokesperson promised to provide details later.

Not the first time

Like other states in the South-east, Anambra has witnessed increased attacks by gunmen in recent years.

Members and former members of the State Assembly had been targeted in some deadly attacks by armed persons terrorising the state.

This is the second time a serving lawmaker would be abducted and killed by gunmen in Anambra State in less than three years.

On 21 May 2022, for instance, gunmen abducted and then beheaded Okechukwu Okoye, a lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in Anambra State House of Assembly.

Mr Okoye was killed alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, six days after they were abducted along Aguluzigbo Road, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Again, gunmen abducted Uzozie Chukwujekwu, a special adviser to a former Chairperson of Nnewi South Council Area and also shot his only son, just a few hours after the news of the beheading of Mr Okoye went public.

Within the same year, two former lawmakers of the Anambra House of Assembly were abducted and then killed in separate attacks.

Apart from politicians, government officials, security agencies and even clerics have become targets of attacks lately.

In December, retired Archbishop of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi, Godwin Okpala, and his driver were declared missing in the state.

Mr Okpala, a professor, and the driver were later released by their abductors weeks after.

The Nigerian government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for some of the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

