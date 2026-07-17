The Delta State House of Assembly has retained the state’s 2025 budget at N1.179 trillion despite the recent supplementary review, with lawmakers clarifying that adjustments did not increase the approved expenditure framework.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday sought the assembly’s approval for a revised 2025 supplementary budget comprising N510.9 billion recurrent and N669 billion capital expenditure.

The Speaker, Dennis Guwor, disclosed this on Friday during plenary, while reacting to the passage of the Revised Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2025, and another amendment bill considered by members.

Mr Guwor explained that the supplementary appropriation aimed at realigning existing provisions to strengthen funding for priority projects and programmes without altering the overall size of the state’s budget.

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He stated that the revised supplementary budget reflected the assembly’s commitment to ensuring that available resources were directed toward areas capable of delivering greater developmental impact across the state.

According to the speaker, the total 2025 Delta budget remains N1,179,228,818,719, despite the adjustments made through the supplementary appropriation process to address emerging priorities.

Mr Guwor commended members of the assembly for their dedication, bipartisan cooperation, and thorough legislative consideration, which contributed to the successful passage of the executive bills.

NAN reports that the assembly also passed an amendment to the Public and Private Properties Protection Law, Cap P26, Laws of Delta State, 2006, to strengthen property protection measures.

The speaker said the amended legislation would provide a stronger legal framework for safeguarding public infrastructure, private investments, and property rights while promoting peace and security across the state.

He noted that the amendment would enhance enforcement against vandalism, illegal occupation, and deliberate destruction of property, while creating a safer environment for investment and economic growth.

Mr Guwor added that the legislative actions demonstrated the assembly’s determination to support good governance, protect residents’ interests, and provide effective backing for government policies and programmes.

The speaker, who also serves as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, appreciated lawmakers for their contributions throughout the legislative process.

He assured the people of the state that the assembly would continue to prioritise laws and policies that promote development, improve livelihoods, and strengthen governance across communities in Delta.