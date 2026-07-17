The International Human Rights Network has called for international oversight and an independent probe into the death of Mary Habila.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the organisation’s spokesman, Abubakar Zaria, on Friday in Abuja.

The group, in an earlier petition, urged the US Embassy in Nigeria to look into Ms Habila’s death.

Ms Habila, said to be a nurse, was reported dead at a private residence belonging to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

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Mr Zaria said questions remained over the circumstances surrounding Ms Habila’s death and called for a thorough investigation, including forensic examination, witness interviews and other lawful investigative procedures.

He acknowledged public statements attributed to Mr Umahi expressing condolences to the deceased’s family and support for an autopsy.

However, he said concerns remained over the handling of the case and called for an investigation free from political influence.

Mr Zaria also requested verification of Ms Habila’s employment status and whether she had any official assignment that explained her presence at the minister’s residence.

He further expressed concern over the transfer of the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department in Ebonyi, arguing that independent oversight would strengthen public confidence in the outcome.

He also referred to previously made public allegations against Mr Umahi, stating that such claims should be investigated through lawful processes and assessed based on credible evidence.

He called for the establishment of an independent investigative panel with international observers, comprehensive forensic examinations, including autopsy and toxicology reports, protection for witnesses and whistleblowers, and prosecution of anyone found culpable based on sufficient evidence.

Mr Zaria also urged foreign diplomatic missions to encourage the federal government and relevant law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to ensure that the investigation was conducted transparently and in accordance with the rule of law.

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He said ‎copies of the petition had been addressed to the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Others are the National Human Rights Commission, the African Union Commission, ECOWAS, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other international organisations.

(NAN)