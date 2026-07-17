The Abia State Government has warned newly recruited healthcare workers against extortion, absenteeism and other forms of misconduct, urging them to uphold professionalism, integrity and compassion in discharging their duties.

The Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Eno Jerry-Eze, gave the warning on Thursday during an orientation programme for the 811 newly recruited healthcare workers in Umuahia.

The new employees comprise doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, dentists, dental therapists and technologists deployed to public hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state.

The chairman said the workers were not merely civil servants but “frontline defenders of life”, noting that their recruitment reflected Governor Alex Otti’s commitment to strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

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She said the recruitment was conducted through a transparent, competency-based process using modern human resource tools, with qualified candidates selected strictly on merit, irrespective of their states of origin.

According to her, healthcare professionals from states such as Enugu, Anambra, Gombe, Rivers, Ebonyi and Ogun are among those recruited.

She urged the workers to regard their appointments as a call to service and reminded them that they had become custodians of public trust.

Ms Jerry-Eze identified integrity, professionalism, compassion, patriotism and prudent management of public resources as core values expected of every public servant.

She warned the new employees against absenteeism, extortion, negligence and other unethical practices, saying the government would not tolerate misconduct.

“Handle patients, drugs and public funds with honesty, because there is zero tolerance for absenteeism, extortion or negligence under this administration.

“Do not sell hospital consumables. Do not demand money before rendering services and utilise the whistleblower policy if you observe any misconduct,” she said.

Ms Jerry-Eze encouraged the workers to take advantage of opportunities for career progression within the civil service, including study leave, sabbatical and specialist cadres.

She also disclosed that the government had created a talent database of qualified candidates who passed the computer-based test and interviews but could not be employed immediately due to limited vacancies.

Ms Jerry-Eze said the database would be used to fill future vacancies as they arise.

Otti’s five-year vision for Abia’s civil service

The Head of Abia State Civil Service, Benson Ojiekere, described the civil service as the engine room of government and urged the new employees to contribute to ongoing reforms aimed at improving efficiency, professionalism and service delivery.

Mr Ojiekere said the present administration was implementing a five-year vision to make Abia’s civil service one of the most improved in Nigeria through enhanced workers’ welfare and greater efficiency.

“The civil service is the engine room of government. If the civil service works, the nation will work. If the civil service works, the state will work,” Mr Ojiekere said.

Also, the Director-General of the Abia State Orientation Agency, Ure Abazie, urged the healthcare workers to treat patients with dignity, empathy and a sense of responsibility.

Ms Abazie also appealed to them to resist the “Japa” syndrome and to help strengthen healthcare delivery in Abia.

The event featured lectures on civil service rules, code of conduct, career progression, SERVICOM standards and ongoing reforms aimed at improving public service delivery.

(NAN)