Gunmen have abducted a local politician in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, a few hours after the news of the beheading of a lawmaker in the state became public.

The abducted man, Uzozie Chukwujekwu, is a special adviser to a former chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The local government area has witnessed frequent attacks lately.

The gunmen reportedly invaded Umudiji Umuohama village in Ukpor, a community in the council area, in the early hours of Saturday.

The attack occurred six days after gunmen had abducted a lawmaker in the state, Okechukwu Okoye.

Mr Okoye, who represented Aguata 2 State Constituency, was beheaded and his corpse dumped along the road in the state on Saturday.

The latest victim, Mr Chukwujekwu, who is a farmer, was reportedly abducted from his house.

The gunmen, who abducted him, shot his only son in the stomach for refusing to open the gate for them when they invaded the area, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The politician’s son has been taken to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident.

He said the police have begun an operation to rescue the victim from his abductors.

Worsening situation

Security in Nigeria’s South-east has deteriorated in recent times with attacks by armed persons reported almost daily across the region.

Anambra State has witnessed some of the worst attacks in the region. The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Mr Soludo recently visited Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in detention.

The governor said the visit to the IPOB leader was part of his “wider consultations with critical stakeholders” to ensure lasting peace and security in the South-east

During his inauguration as the state governor, Mr Soludo had called for a dialogue with the IPOB and similar groups in the state and region.

The governor, thereafter, announced an amnesty programme for the gunmen and declared an end to the sit-at-home order in the state. But residents have continued to obey the Monday sit-at-home order in the state and across the region, mostly out of fear.

The attacks by the gunmen increased in the state shortly after Mr Soludo’s inauguration and announcement of an end to the sit-at-home order in the state.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the secessionist group, Mr Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for terrorism.

Mr Kanu appeared in court on May 18 in the continuation of his trial. He is billed to appear in court again on May 26.